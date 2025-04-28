Max Verstappen is into his final season racing with Honda power at Red Bull. But, is merely a goodbye for now?

Honda Racing president Koji Watanabe has made it clear that the Japanese brand wishes to join forces with Verstappen again down the line, as Honda prepares to start a new engine partnership with Aston Martin, a team linked with making a push for Verstappen’s services.

Max Verstappen F1 future: Honda reunion on the cards?

While Verstappen re-affirmed his continued commitment to Red Bull at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, it has not stopped speculation returning over his future with the team, talk fuelled by the existence of a performance-related exit clause which exists in his Red Bull contract, a deal which runs until the end of 2028.

This led to a recent La Gazzetta dello Sport report which claimed that Aston Martin were putting together a $300 million offer to lure Verstappen up the road to Silverstone.

Aston Martin would state that they are “committed” to their current driver line-up of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, but did not quash this reported big-money Verstappen move.

“It’s normal for the media to speculate on driver market, but we have an amazing driver line-up that we are committed to and who are under contract for 2026 and beyond,” a spokesperson for the team told PlanetF1.com.

“Our focus is on delivering for our drivers by giving them a more consistent and competitive car. When we do, they are both capable of delivering great results.”

Verstappen has won all four of his World Championships with Honda power, but with new chassis and engine regulations coming for F1 2026, Honda will make the move to Aston Martin, as Red Bull begin their venture as an engine manufacturer for the first time.

As well as Honda, joining Aston Martin would also give Verstappen the opportunity to re-unite with F1 design legend Adrian Newey, who after leaving Red Bull last year, joined Aston Martin as managing technical partner and a team shareholder. His current exclusive focus is the F1 2026 Aston Martin.

And if there was a chance for Honda to work with Verstappen again down the line, then they would be all over it.

“First of all, we are doing everything we can to help him get his fifth World title this year. And after that, our focus is on our partnership with Aston Martin,” said Watanabe on Verstappen when speaking with De Telegraaf.

“But I must honestly say that I hope that one day an opportunity will present itself again for Honda to work with Max Verstappen. I sincerely hope so.

“I have spoken to him many times and he has always been positive about our attitude and mentality. Max is also very communicative towards the Honda engineers. He talks to them clearly and that makes the engineers become fans of him and very dedicated. People often see the sportsman, but also for the person Max I have deep respect.”

After three difficult seasons with McLaren upon returning to Formula 1, Honda began supplying the Red Bull junior team Toro Rosso in 2018, with that deal expanding to cover Red Bull Racing also from 2019.

And by 2021, Verstappen secured the first of what has become four successive Drivers’ Championship wins.

And Watanabe was asked to pick out his highlight of the Verstappen and Honda union.

“The first thing that comes to my mind is still Max’s first win in 2019 in Austria,” he said. “And especially that when he pointed to the Honda logo on his chest on the podium. That gave all our staff so much joy and pride. Especially because the three years after our return we were struggling tremendously and at rock bottom.

“I am honoured to say that Max has now become a four-time World Champion using Honda’s technology.”

