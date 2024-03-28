Honda ramp up F1 operations with crucial UK commitment ahead of Aston Martin link-up

Honda has established a new UK-based subsidiary as their upcoming switch from Red Bull to Aston Martin continues to take shape.

Honda and Red Bull has built a partnership which has taken the world of Formula 1 by storm, Max Verstappen’s Honda-powered 2021 title triumph having been followed by two further Drivers’ Championship crowns, while Red Bull has secured a pair of Constructors’ titles.

Honda Racing set up new UK power unit base

However, 2026 will mark a major change for both parties, as Honda prepare to swap Red Bull for Aston Martin as the new power unit regulations are rolled out.

And as preparations for that year continue, Honda Racing has announced the establishment of Honda Racing Corporation UK Ltd, which has been designed to carry out preparation and post-race maintenance on the Honda PUs, while also serving as a logistical hub for Honda’s European presence.

Honda create their power units, used by Red Bull, in Japan, with Red Bull set to become a power unit manufacturer in their own right from 2026 working in tandem with American automotive giant Ford.

HRC president Koji Watanabe has been confirmed as the boss for this new UK operation, which ‘will start the recruitment of engineers, technicians and staff members from spring 2024’.

The Aston Martin-Honda alliance truly is set to be an international affair, as their recently-rebranded American arm will be involved with development of the new 2026 PU, while its staff members will also be present at F1 races.

With the F1 calendar now featuring five stops in North America – Miami, Montreal, Austin, Mexico, and Las Vegas – Honda is looking to make full logistical use of its California-based HRC U.S. division.

“Our goal is to increase the HRC brand and sustain the success of our racing activities and we believe that uniting Honda motorsports globally as one racing organisation will help achieve that,” said Watanabe.

“Our race engineers in the U.S. and Japan will be stronger together and I am so happy to welcome our U.S. associates to the HRC team.”

Aston Martin were a regular podium scorer during the 2023 campaign, though are yet to claim a first grand prix win after team owner Lawrence Stroll brought the Aston Martin name back to the grid in 2021 with a rebrand of his team formerly known as Racing Point.

