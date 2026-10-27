Honda chief engineer Shintaro Orihara has revealed the power unit marque will aim to bring two sets of improvements in 2027, with a “big step” in place when the season gets underway.

Honda, along with Ferrari and Audi, has the benefit of two ADUO [additional development and upgrade opportunities] tokens, as it has a four per cent or greater internal combustion power deficit to the grid’s benchmark, Red Bull Powertrains.

Honda development timeline revealed with ‘big step’ planned

Aston Martin’s power unit has been seen as a weakness as the team sought to improve its chances in the 2026 regulation set, having signed an exclusive customer power deal with Honda ahead of the new regulations’ introduction.

Having suffered multiple retirements this year, Honda has worked with Aston Martin over repackaging the power unit in the AMR26 chassis to remove early vibration issues, along with seeking to bring outright improvements in power.

Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey had said Honda will look to bring improvements in two steps in 2027, regulations permitting, adding “there’s a lot of energy and projects on the way now” in which the team “see a lot of promise”.

While its deficit still exists to the class-leading engine, Honda has now confirmed when it will aim to bring further improvements.

“We need some steps to catch up the top competitor,” Orihara said in Austin.

“Our target is to bring some steps for round one, but still in round one we have said we wouldn’t be top competitor, so we need one more step.

“As Adrian [Newey] mentioned, our target is to bring another big step for the middle of the season. Let’s say maybe round eight. So, that is our road map, and we are working on based on that road map.”

Internal combustion power will be emphasised further in 2027 and 2028 in particular, with the FIA regulations moving towards a 60-40 power unit ratio in favour of the V6 combustion engine, reducing the influence of electronics in the overall power unit.

Orihara acknowledged that is still an area of improvement for Honda.

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“So definitely, our weak point is combustion,” he confirmed.

“So, we’re working more hard to improve our combustion. Especially next year, engine performance is more important comparing to this year, so that is a key point for us.”

Having worked with Honda in his stint at Red Bull, Newey acknowledged ahead of the weekend that its development stage at that time was further along, though has full faith in the brand to push forward.

“I would say at the moment, in all truth, and Honda are a little bit behind where Red Bull, as the works team RBR [Red Bull Racing], picked up Honda in ’19,” he explained.

“But, that obviously was four seasons after they first came back in, in ’15. So, this is their first back year back in.

“They’re a great company. I have every confidence that they will accelerate quickly and understand the problems of these particular PU regulations.”

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