Kimi Antonelli can clinch the 2026 F1 world title at the United States Grand Prix, and here is how.

The United States Grand Prix represents Antonelli’s first opportunity to seal the F1 Drivers’ Championship.

Kimi Antonelli: Drivers’ Championship overview

F1 returns to action at the Circuit of The Americas this weekend for the United States Grand Prix.

Despite Max Verstappen taking victory in each of the last two events, Antonelli has extended his lead to 102 points with six Grands Prix remaining.

With no sprint weekends left to run, there is a maximum of 150 points on offer, meaning that Antonelli has an outside chance of sealing the deal in the United States.

In order to prevent Antonelli from being crowned, at least one of the five drivers within range of the Italian must leave COTA within 125 points.

More about the F1 2026 season so far

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

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Kimi Antonelli: Drivers who can snatch the title

While the picture in the early rounds of the 2026 F1 season made it look like this would be a straight fight between the two Mercedes drivers, this changed as Ferrari, McLaren and later Red Bull found pace.

Beyond Antonelli, the drivers currently with a chance of the title are:

George Russell: 340 points (-102)

Lewis Hamilton: 229 points (-111)

Max Verstappen: 221 points (-119)

Charles Leclerc: 215 points (-125)

Lando Norris: 201 points (-139)

Kimi Antonelli: How the 2026 F1 Drivers’ title can be won at the United States GP

As stated above, Antonelli must leave the Circuit of The Americas with an advantage of over 125 points to officially be crowned champion.

Should the Qatar and Abu Dhabi rounds be cancelled ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix, this margin would shrink to 100.

But as things currently stand, there is only one permutation that would see Antonelli named champion.

First of all, Antonelli must win. Anything short of this, and he would not be able to pull far enough clear of Russell.

Second, Russell must finish ninth or lower. Although a ninth-place finish would mean that the Mercedes driver could mathematically still draw level on points, Antonelli’s ninth victory of the season would put him ahead on a countback of successes.

Finally, Lewis Hamilton must finish fifth or lower for Ferrari.

Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris would be automatically knocked out of the running should Antonelli win.

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