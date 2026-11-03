How Mercedes can win F1 2026 Constructors’ Championship at the Sao Paulo GP

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli earned his first Drivers’ title by securing it in Mexico City, and attention now turns to the team’s quest for a Constructors’ title.

Having won eight Constructors’ Championships in a row between 2014 and 2021, Mercedes looks set to get back on top of both championships for the first time in several years.

Mercedes Constructors’ Championship: How Silver Arrows can wrap up title double

Mercedes’ task is simple: by outscoring Ferrari by three points at Interlagos, the team will secure the Constructors’ Championship.

The Silver Arrows hold a 126-point lead heading into the race and, after the chequered flag, a total of 129 will be available.

With Mercedes sitting way clear of Ferrari in terms of race wins for the season [12 vs 2], the team only needs a 129-point lead when leaving Brazil to win the title, at minimum, on countback.

If Mercedes does not reach this mark, then the title will carry on into the next event in Qatar.

More about the F1 2026 season so far

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

The results of the F1 2026 championship

How Mercedes reached Constructors’ title-winning position

Mercedes had been held up as favourites to make the most of the new regulation set in the 2026 Formula 1 season, and much of this success so far has been built from flying out of the blocks compared to its rivals.

With a strong chassis and power unit combination from the off, Antonelli and George Russell combined to win seven of the first eight races in the 2026 campaign.

Where the team has not won races, there have been vanishingly few occasions where neither Mercedes driver has appeared on the podium this season, maintaining its lead for the most part when others have won races.

Most of the damage was done to the team’s rivals early in the year, though, with Ferrari having been Mercedes’ nearest challengers through the course of the season.

Red Bull recently overtook McLaren to sit in third place after a mid-season revival with the RB22 and Max Verstappen in particular, but that has come too late to mount a meaningful challenge this time around.

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