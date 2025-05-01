How Scuderia Ferrari and IBM are transforming the F1 fan experience through AI

Heading into the Miami Grand Prix, Scuderia Ferrari and IBM are releasing a new app intended to enhance the fan experience through ever-evolving generative AI.

With plenty of eyes on the sport and plenty of key partners on the ground, Ferrari and IBM hope Miami will be the very first Formula 1 team to implement generative AI in a fan-facing app.

Scuderia Ferrari, IBM re-launch the new and improved Ferrari app

Beginning on May 1, Prancing Horse fans around the world will be able to download the latest iteration of the Scuderia Ferrari mobile app, which is set to transform the fan experience through generative AI.

Available in both English and Italian, the app is built with IBM Watsonx —IBM’s commercial generative AI and data platform that supports IBM’s own large language model, Granite — that promises interactive, personalized experiences all year round.

“This app is about bringing all our fans closer to the heart of the racing world of Ferrari,” said Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer.

“With IBM’s cutting-edge AI technology and our shared commitment to innovation and excellence, we are creating a digital experience worthy of the Ferrari name.

“The project has just been launched and will become more and more comprehensive in the next few months, maximising the potential of the tools that IBM is putting at our disposal. I can’t wait to see the fans interacting with this new app, entering a new dimension of the Ferrari experience.”

Scuderia Ferrari and IBM announced their partnership in November of 2024, and they instantly got to work putting their heads together to find the best ways to work together — with the first plan on the schedule being a revitalization of the Ferrari app. And Miami was the target straight away.

“For us, the first GP in the US is a very big moment. It’s a huge platform for us to communicate to the US market, so it’s a very good moment for us to launch a new project and new technology-related things,” Stefano Pallard, Ferrari’s head of fan development, said in response to a question from PlanetF1.com.

“From the IBM side as well, it’s clearly an important country for us, and it’s a major race for Ferrari and our organization,” Fred Baker, sports and entertainment lead at IBM, added.

“From the moment of launching the partnership, we knew we wanted to be live in the hands of millions of fans as soon as possible, so this was about not waiting to the end of the season to be live for fans.”

Jonathan Adashek, senior vice president of marketing and communications at IBM, also jumped in to add, “It’s one of the hottest races that’s out there these days, that a lot of people are focused on going to.

“I would just even call up the fact that [Ferrari] have a special livery for the car as well. It is a special race.

“We wanted to get [the app] out there as soon as we could and make sure it landed in a race that a a lot of people are paying attention to.”

Fans who download the app will be greeted with a variety of AI features that pull data from the Scuderia’s archives, as well as from the FIA and Formula 1 as a whole. You’ll find post-race recaps that draw quotes from relevant team personnel and drivers, interactive data visualizations to help fans explore Ferrari’s decisions and strategy during the race, and insights that help contextualize the 2025 season within the scope of Scuderia Ferrari history.

While those features are sure to come in handy during a race weekend, the redefined Scuderia Ferrari app will also include features to keep fans engaged during those off weekends.

You can send off a fan message directly to the team, review highlights from iconic races in history, or vote in daily fan polls designed to spark conversation.

According to Pallard, this is only the first step for an app that will continue evolving throughout the duration of Ferrari’s IBM partnership. Much of this initial phase will feature human writers and editors, but the goal is to integrate more generative AI into the mix as time goes on.

This will include the ability to have conversations with a chatbot that can answer your most pressing questions about Ferrari history. The language model is currently being trained on a barrage of material from the Ferrari archives, with the ultimate goal being to provide information that sounds like it came directly from the communications team at Scuderia Ferrari.

The renovated Scuderia Ferrari app is now available on both Apple and Android devices.

