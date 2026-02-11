How to watch F1 2026 Bahrain testing live stream as media blackout ends

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

The second round of F1 2026 pre-season testing takes place in Bahrain for three days from 11 February, but fans will not be able to see the full event because of limited broadcasting rights.

Local broadcasters will be able to stream the final hour of testing on all three days, before highlight shows can be broadcast at the end of each day.

How to watch F1 2026 testing from Bahrain

It means fans in the UK will be able to watch some of the testing on Sky Sports.

Testing begins at 10am to 7pm track time, which is a 7am start UK time.

While fans will not be able to watch the initial testing, they will be able to watch some of the action for an hour later in the day.

The test, the first official running since the behind-closed-doors shakedown Barcelona, will feature all of the teams after Williams missed the first days of testing in Spain.

While teams and drivers will get a chance to clock some times, testing does not usually provide a good indication of how fast the cars will actually be in the first race of the season.

Teams will get a chance to take on the 15-corner, 3.36-mile circuit in Bahrain amid big changes to the regulations this year.

It is also a chance to test tyres from Pirelli, which has supplied teams with three sets for the test in Bahrain.

The good news for fans is that while PlanetF1.com revealed on January 22 that the second test was in line for limited television coverage, the third testing on 18-20 February will be shown in full on local broadcasters.

Coverage for the third testing sessions will begin at 6:50am UK time with a short break for lunch before the final laps up to 4pm. There will also be a nightly testing wrap shown at 8pm.

Sky Sports will show the entirety of the third testing period on its sport channels. Sky Sports is an add-on to the standard Sky package priced at £20 a month.

