Months after being dropped by VCARB, Daniel Ricciardo has partnered with his former F1 team in a new capacity through his Enchanté clothing brand.

VCARB’s F1 Academy driver Rafaela Ferreira will feature the Enchanté brand, the premium lifestyle brand founded by Ricciardo, on her team kit as this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo is back in the paddock, but in a new capacity

Ricciardo walked away from Formula 1 at the end of last year’s Singapore Grand Prix when the Honey Badger was dropped after Red Bull’s junior team to make way for Liam Lawson to put in a six-race audition.

Although Ricciardo knew it was likely his final Grand Prix, he kept that a secret before a guard of honour at VCARB gave the game away, bar the confirmation.

The team confirmed days later that he had been dropped in favour of putting rookie racer Lawson in the car.

Breaking his silence on social media, he wrote on Instagram: “I’ve loved this sport my whole life. It’s wild and wonderful and been a journey.

“To the teams and individuals that have played their part, thank you. To the fans who love the sport sometimes more than me haha thank you.

“It’ll always have its highs and lows but it’s been fun and truth be told I wouldn’t change it.

“Until the next adventure.”

But while fans and pundits alike have speculated as to what that next adventure could be, the Aussie linked to a seat with F1’s 11th team Cadillac for F1 2026, Ricciardo has largely kept his own counsel, barring a few social media posts.

And the majority of those have been promoting his clothing brand, Enchanté.

A brand that will feature on the grid at this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

The Australian and VCARB’s Academy Programme announced on Friday a new partnership that will see Enchanté’s signature logo displayed on F1 Academy driver Ferreira’s car with co-branded apparel available on enchante.co.

The new partnership will feature also feature on the team kit that Ferreira will wear at the track for the Miami weekend.

“Enchanté has always come from a place of fun,” said Ricciardo. “Look good, feel good.

“Jumping in a car at those speeds requires so much confidence, and I know feeling comfortable walking through the paddock feeds all of that.

“This partnership between Enchanté and the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Academy Programme is something we’re really excited about, and we look forward to creating an extension of fashion in the paddock that’s been building over the last few years.”

Ferreira added: “I like to play around with my style and often use clothes to express who I am. This is such an exciting partnership as I love the fun vibe that Enchanté brings, so can’t wait to bring the confidence it gives me to track.

“I’m looking forward to wearing the collection over the weekend for my first time driving with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Academy Programme in Miami.”

