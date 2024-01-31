Key details revealed about huge changes coming to Ferrari 2024 car – report

More details have emerged about Ferrari’s 2024 car in which team boss Fred Vasseur says has just 5% in common with its predecessor.

The SF-24 is just a few weeks away from being unveiled and already some details have begun to leak out of the Maranello factory.

The most notable one is the level of change fans can expect to see with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting just what will be new and what will be carried over from the SF-23.

Ferrari set for almost entirely new direction with 2024 runner

It should come as no surprise that such a change has been made with Vasseur commenting a number of times last year that the design had its limits and the team are looking to not only match the performance of Red Bull, but surpass it.

To that extent, Gazzetta have reported the major changes coming to the car which will include a “radical conceptual change.”

According to the Italian media, the lower front section will have more effective management of the air directed towards the car floor. Another change is the suspension which, while it remains a push-rod layout at the front and pull-rod at the rear, will have a more extreme geometry with anti-sagging at the front and anti-splintering at the rear.

The engine powering it will be the 066/10 and newly acquired technician David George, who was poached from Red Bull, has been looking at the electric portion of the vehicle.

In terms of load distribution and aero balance, the inlet flanks will be further back and have a smaller cross-section than the SF-23. The underbody will have redesigned Venturi channel volumes which should bring greater stability and help with tyre degradation.

Vasseur was not afraid to set bold targets when last speaking to the media in December, stating the car will be “95%” different but also a revolution rather than an evolution.

“Revolution – I don’t know if it is the right word because we have the same regulation now three years in a row that you can’t change massively the situation,” he said.

“Again, it’s a matter of tenths of seconds. It means it’s all 0.1 or 0.2% performance that we are looking for. It’s not five.

“For sure, we have to do a step. I don’t underestimate the step.

“We are changing 95% of the components of the car. Perhaps you can consider that it’s a revolution.”

