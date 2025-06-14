Huge McLaren announcement as 2027 racing plans take shape

‘We came. We won. We’re back!’

Ahead of the 2025 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, McLaren revealed their 2027 hypercar that will be run under the newly formed ‘McLaren United AS Hypercar Team’.

Back in January, reigning F1 Constructors’ Champions McLaren announced plans to enter the World Endurance Championship from the start of the 2027 season.

The move sees the famous brand return to the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans race, having previously won it in 1995.

A short statement read: “1995. Legendary Le Mans victory. Triple Crown glory.

“Ready to make our mark on the world endurance stage once again.

“Hypercar. 2027 FIA World Endurance Championship.”

McLaren ramped up preparations for the legendary race that makes up one part of motor racing’s hallowed Triple Crown, which includes the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500, with the big reveal of their 2027 car.

Under the caption ‘We came. We won. We’re back!’, McLaren unveiled the LMDh Hypercar in the build-up to this year’s edition of the endurance race.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown went on to announce the official name of the new endurance team.

“Welcome to the newly-formed ‘McLaren United AS Hypercar Team,” said Brown. “Very excited to be here in Le Mans with the big boss of United Autosports, and won Le Mans a few times, and we plan to do it again.”

He also confirmed the new team principal with former Jaguar Racing Formula E team boss James Barclay taking charge.

“Great opportunity, exciting partnership, and yeah I can’t wait to get going,” said Barclay.

McLaren’s hypercar will be powered by a V6 twin-turbo engine that will be created by McLaren Racing and McLaren Automotive, with the LMDh chassis designed by Dallara.

“(The engine) is something that we’ve designed in collaboration with ATM, and so they’ll be providing us the engines,” Brown said during a press conference.

“Choosing to go with the LMDh platform, if we were to consider IMSA, I know now they are open-minded to LMH, they’re leaving open to LMH now, but at the time, that was going to be an LMDh platform, and so we wanted to be in a platform that gave us flexibility to race around.

“McLaren Racing’s return to the FIA World Endurance Championship marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for us, and James’ leadership will be crucial in guiding us through the coming months as we prepare for our 2027 entry.

“I’ve known James a long time. I’m a big fan of James’, which is why I brought him to be the team principal. I think he has a wealth of knowledge in a variety of motor sports, certainly in the Le Mans sports car race teams.

“He’s hungry, ready for a new challenge, having had a lot of success in Formula E, he’s a racer. He’s commercially minded, so he understands all aspects of what it takes to be successful in racing, he put all those ingredients together. I think he’s a perfect candidate to run the team for us.”

Barclay added: “I am honored to be joining a brand with such an incredible history of racing excellence. The passion and commitment to success that McLaren Racing embodies is something I’ve always admired.

“I look forward to the challenge of building a team that competes at the highest level of racing and represents the pioneering spirit that McLaren is known for.”

