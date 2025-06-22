Huge new pit building unveiled as historic venue gets major $70 million upgrade

An all-new pit complex has been unveiled as part of a major renovation project at the Hungaroring ahead of the forthcoming Hungarian Grand Prix.

The lavish new structure has been completed since F1 was at the venue last July and replaces the building that had been in place since the 1980s.

Hungaroring completes major renovation work ahead of F1 return

Officially unveiled on Thursday, the work has been billed as ‘the most significant transformation’ in the circuit’s history.

The new pit building includes 36 race garages, four technical garages, and a 2000-person VIP area overlooking pit lane.

There are also new offices and press conference room, kitchens, and a rooftop terrace – all completed in nine months.

Across the front straight is a new, 13,000-square-metre grandstand that boasts capacity for 10,000 fans in addition to corporate spaces and commentary booths.

The start-finish straight has also been resurfaced – a necessary task after two tunnels were installed, providing access between the paddock and the main grandstand.

“I believe the Hungaroring truly deserves this modern new look for its 40th birthday,” said Dr Adam Schmidt, state secretary for sport at the ministry of defence.

“The circuit and the Hungarian Grand Prix have become integral parts of Hungary’s recent history.

“The event arrived with the winds of political change and over the decades has justifiably become a favourite venue for the stars of the F1 circus.

“The Hungarian Grand Prix is typically the most attended sporting event in Hungary. Last year, over 300,000 people visited the circuit, with around 80 per cent of spectators arriving from abroad.

“The total GDP impact of hosting the event exceeds 26 billion forints [$74.4m].

“Every single forint invested by the Government into the Hungaroring has generated more than one and a half forints of revenue for the Hungarian economy.”

Hungary first appeared on the calendar in 1986 as the sport went behind the iron curtain for the first time, with F1 returning every year since.

Located just out of the capital, Budapest, the Hungaroring snakes its way around the brim of a natural bowl for the most part, affording fans multiple opportunities to see cars throughout the lap.

The circuit itself has changed comparatively little over the decades.

First described as ‘Monaco in a paddock’, refinements have been made to increase overtaking opportunities by lengthening the front straight and tightening the opening corner, and removing some of the chicanes around the lap.

F1 is set to continue visiting the Hungaroring until at least 2030.

