Huge twist in Franco Colapinto saga as F1 team reconsiders 2025 line-up

Jack Doohan’s Formula 1 debut is in ‘doubt’ after reports emerged claiming Alpine have joined Red Bull in the race for Williams rookie Franco Colapinto for a full-time seat in 2025.

Having bided his time on the sidelines as Alpine‘s reserve driver this year, Doohan was expected to make his Formula 1 debut with the French team next season, signing on as Pierre Gasly’s new team-mate.

Franco Colapinto in, Jack Doohan out at Alpine?

“I am so happy to secure promotion into a full-time race seat in 2025 with Alpine F1 Team,” said the Australian when he was announced in August. “I am very grateful for the trust and belief by the team’s senior management.”

But a few months later it is being speculated he could lose out to Williams’ rookie sensation Colapinto.

The Argentinean driver has emerged as a key piece of the driver market after impressing since replacing Logan Sargeant at the Italian Grand Prix. Taking the fight to his team-mate Alex Albon, Colapinto has scored five points in six starts, far outweighing the one solitary point Sargeant managed in 36 races.

He arrived on the grid too late to secure a Williams race seat as the team had already confirmed Carlos Sainz as Albon’s 2025 team-mate before his debut.

His performances have caught the attention of rival teams with Red Bull reportedly keen on placing the 21-year-old at VCARB should they opt to drop Sergio Perez from the senior team and instead promote Liam Lawson as Max Verstappen’s new team-mate.

However, they’re not the only team interested with Alpine emerging as a shock contender.

Who are Franco Colapinto and Jack Doohan?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Doohan’s debut has gone from signed and sealed to in ‘doubt’ as Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore now wants Colapinto alongside Gasly.

‘It seems that Flavio Briatore has changed his mind and wants to steal from the competition the Argentine Franco Colapinto, 21, the revelation of this part of the season,’ claims the Italian publication.

‘If the operation materialises, it would mean the end of the dreams of Doohan Jr., who has long been in the role of reserve of the French team.’

Alpine have not commented on the report.

Should Alpine sign Colapinto that would mean the end of the road for Doohan as even if he spends F1 2025 as Alpine’s reserve driver, what’s next given the team has Gasly on a long-term contract and would like sign Colapinto to one too.

However, should Alpine or Red Bull want the Argentinean driver, they’ll have to pay Williams a pretty penny with the team putting a €20 million price tag on the junior driver.

