Nico Hulkenberg believes Mick Schumacher will make the step up to Formula 1 in two years’ time, for latest.

Schumacher has made no secret of the fact that he wants to follow in his father and F1 great Michael’s footsteps and he has already had a taste of the action.

He joined the Ferrari Driver Academy at the start of the year and made his Scuderia debut in April during testing in Bahrain.

The 20-year-old, though, is still learning his trade in the lower ranks as he is currently competing in F2, sitting 11th in the standings with one win so far this campaign.

Schumacher’s fellow German Hulkenberg feels it’s only a matter of time before we see the youngster move up to F1.

“I’m sure that we’ll see him in Formula 1 in two years at the latest,” Hulkenberg told N-TV.

“Of course, you have to see the conditions under which he will grow. The expectations are extremely high, this is not an easy situation.

“As far as I can judge from a distance, he does it very well. He just clinched his first victory [in F2 at Spa].

“Perhaps it has become a bit easier from the cars’ point of view. We’ve got a lot of downforce, the cars aren’t easy to drive either, but perhaps a bit self-explanatory and not quite as demanding as they were 10 years ago.”

