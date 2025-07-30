The Hungarian Grand Prix will be the final race before Formula 1’s summer break, with much to decide this weekend.

After wet races at Silverstone and Spa, too, there appears to be a chance of a third rainy raceday in a row at the Hungaroring.

Hungarian GP weather forecast: What will the weather be like in Budapest?

A dry start to the weekend is currently forecast to make way for overnight rain from Saturday into Sunday, with a chance of rain still present for the race itself in the afternoon.

The Hungaroring has been no stranger to wet-weather classics in the past, with Jenson Button taking his first Formula 1 victory in changeable conditions in 2006.

Esteban Ocon triumphed on a drying track in 2021, too, with the twisting nature of the layout difficult to navigate for the drivers.

Hungarian GP practice weather forecast: What are conditions like on Friday?

Friday 1 August – FP1 (13:30 local time) and FP2 (17:00)

A warm, dry start to the weekend is expected in Budapest, with a light westerly wind predicted during the first two practice sessions.

FP1 is predicted to have an ambient temperature of 27°C, matched later in the day when FP2 is set to take place, with sun and a hint of cloud forecast for practice.

Hungarian GP qualifying weather forecast: What are conditions like on Saturday?

Saturday 2 August – FP3 (12:30) and Qualifying (16:00)

A sunny start to the day is predicted to then cloud over later on, but with warm temperatures throughout the day.

The best of the conditions are set to take place in FP3, with a 27°C air temperature rising to 28°C in qualifying, though the chance of rain is low.

What are conditions like for race day?

Sunday 3 August – Hungarian Grand Prix (15:00; 14:00 UK)

While the drivers are due to lay down plenty of rubber at the Hungaroring, that is expected to be washed away overnight between Saturday and Sunday as it stands, with a high chance of rain predicted on Sunday morning.

While “confidence is low” in the strength of the afternoon forecast as it stands, the FIA has predicted a 30% chance of rain to take place in race conditions on Sunday afternoon, with an air temperature of 27°C.

