Expected to once again be passed over for a Formula 1 promotion, long-time Sauber junior Theo Pourchaire says that “hurts” as he believes he deserves a chance.

French driver Pourchaire joined the Sauber junior academy programme in 2019 but five years later is still scrambling to secure his motor racing future.

Theo Pourchaire: That hurts quite a lot

Although he came through the junior ranks with Sauber’s backing, second in Formula 3 in 2020 before winning the 2023 Formula 2 championship title, the now 21-year-old hasn’t been able to break into Formula 1.

While in yesteryear former Sauber team boss, now Ferrari team principal, Fred Vasseur, cited his age as the reason, today having competed in America’s IndyCar Series that cannot be considered a factor.

And yet today, with Sauber under the new leadership of Chief Technical Officer Mattia Binotto and soon-to-be-2025 team boss Jonathan Wheatley, Pourchaire is still out in the cold.

“It is tough because I won the F2 which is the last step before F1,” he told the Speed Street podcast. “Everybody is looking at the Formula 2 drivers in the F1 paddock, which ones are going to drive in F1 for the next few years.

“But I felt like I was considered, but not that much, and that hurts quite a lot.

“I think the door is not closed yet, but you know, it’s Formula 1, you never know what can happen in the Formula 1 world.

“You see crazy things happening, so I still believe I probably deserve a chance, at least a chance just to show myself.

“I’ve been in talks with some other teams, mainly looking forward to next season. Because if I don’t have an opportunity in Formula 1, IndyCar is really something I want to do.”

Although Pourchaire, who has recently tried his hand at IndyCars with McLaren Arrows, is one of several drivers mentioned for the second Sauber seat for 2025, he is by no means the favourite.

The team is said to be deciding between Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu and 2022 Formula 2 winner Felipe Drugovich. Even Gabriel Bortoleto is reportedly ahead of the Frenchman to enter F1.

