Lewis Hamilton is already setting records as a Ferrari driver with his first official photograph for the team breaking the record for the most F1 likes on Instagram.

The post that his beat? It was Charles Leclerc’s celebratory photograph with the Tifosi from last year’s Italian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton is already breaking records with Ferrari

Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari was always going to be a big numbers business, not only when it came to his salary or the increase in Ferrari’s share price, but also worldwide interest.

Fans have besieged the town of Maranello in the build-up to his debut test in a Ferrari Formula 1 car, forcing the local mayor Luigi Zironi to declare a ‘state of emergency’ and request support from surrounding towns to cope with the onslaught.

A lucky few have even managed to get selfies and autographs as Hamilton took the time on Monday to meet fans.

However, those who cannot be in Maranello to embrace the Hamilton mania are showing their support on social media, liking photographs of the Briton’s first days as a Ferrari driver.

And they’ve set a new record in the process.

The traditional photographs included one of Hamilton standing outside of Enzo Ferrari’s iconic red-door house and already it has over five million likes on Instagram. That’s more than the 4.6 million that Leclerc’s selfie on the Monza podium with the Tifosi in the background received.

Hamilton’s first post of himself in a Ferrari race suit is also on the rise, hitting 3.2 million at the time of writing.

Hamilton is expected to make his on-track debut with his new team on Wednesday as he drives the SF235, Ferrari’s 2023 F1 car, at Fiorano on Wednesday.

The seven-time World Champion has already spent time in the factory, meeting with various team members including team principal Fred Vasseur and his new race engineer Riccardo Adami, while also spending time in the team’s simulator.

More on Lewis Hamilton as he starts life at Ferrari

👉 The one piece of criticism you could never aim at Lewis Hamilton

👉 Four reasons why Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari makes so much sense

He said of Monday, his first day as a Ferrari F1 driver: “There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.

“Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together.”

Read next: VCARB poke fun at Hamilton’s ‘traditional first day’ Ferrari photo