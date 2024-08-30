Iconic Monza circuit status under threat after significant track changes

George Russell and Daniel Ricciardo have blasted Monza chiefs for scrapping an “iconic” feature of the Italian circuit when they flattened the kerbs.

It’s a change the drivers were not consulted on and they didn’t even know about it until they arrived at the track for Thursday’s media day.

Monza kerb changes ‘could have saved somebody a job’

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Sam Cooper

Ahead of this year’s Italian Grand Prix, round 16 of the F1 2024 championship, changes were made to the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza of which the most notable – and impactful – was the flatting of the kerbs.

It’s fair to say the drivers are not impressed as they consider it a step backwards, one that robbed Monza of one of its very unique features.

Adding to their annoyance, Russell revealed they were not consulted on the changes.

“It is something we’ve spoken about a number of times in the past that drivers are often the last ones to find out where there are track changes,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com.

“Personally, I think it is a bit of a shame because there was so much character with Ascari as an example, I don’t think it will be as impressive with the kerb changes.

“I honestly don’t know who makes these decisions, I don’t think it is the FIA, I think it is the circuits themselves, and we have to appreciate that circuits are designed for a whole season and different categories, but we’ve always said that these old school circuits need preserving.

McLaren’s gains set the stage for F1 2024 title fight

👉F1 2024 title permutations: Can Lando Norris really beat Max Verstappen to the World title?

👉Revealed: The McLaren standout that could set them apart at the Italian Grand Prix

The changes to the kerbs have somewhat dumbed down the driving challenge with Russell highlighting the left-right-left Ascari chicane as being something “unique” to Monza that has now been lost.

“The kerbs through Ascari were very unique to Monza, there was a drain that dropped down 10 centimetres and came back up and you could hook your wheel inside and it always created quite an iconic photo,” said the GPDA director.

“You saw cars drifting through with the inside wheel just dipping into the drain, whereas now they are completely dead-flat and it is going to offer the opportunity for drivers to cut the corner completely.

“We’re still limited by the gravel, and it is going to be a faster corner now, which is not necessarily a bad thing, but I just feel like it was one of those corners that didn’t need any change whatsoever.

“I don’t feel strongly about it, but it could have saved somebody a job.”

Ricciardo agrees, saying: “They’ve changed the kerbs. I can’t say I’m that impressed because some elements have lost some of the character of the circuit.

“Maybe it’s just as a driver, because we drive it and experience it, but kerbs and things like this make a circuit unique.

“And when you put some flat kerbs – like, [at the] second chicane, for example, you get over the kerb, and then there was like a thin concrete strip, and then gravel and you’d always just try and run your wheels on that little bit of concrete, and use all the track, but not too much, and it’s quite bumpy as well.

“Part of Monza is that it was old-school, and now that’s gone. The resurfacing looks great, the asphalt looks really nice, but the kerbs, I’m a bit disappointed in.”

The VCARB driver is also disappointed that the drivers weren’t given a say, revealing when the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve made changes, they asked the drivers for their thoughts.

“The one they did consult us on, which was Montreal, was great. And we were all very complimentary after Montreal, because they resurfaced it and they left the kerbs.

“In Montreal, if they put flat kerbs in, I guarantee you none of us would drive a lap there as big of a smile as we normally would. So it really does change it.

“It still seems that a lot is slipping through the cracks without any of our opinions. We don’t need an overriding say, but at least just let us give some feedback – and maybe we save them money.”

Along with the changes to the kerbs, the track has also undergone a complete resurfacing while narrow gravel strips have been added to the run-offs of the first and second chicanes.

Read next: Five big Italian GP questions: Ferrari’s home chances, Williams’ Colapinto conundrum and more