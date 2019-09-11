Imola and Mugello ponder bids for F1 race

Italy to have more than one race on the Formula 1 calendar in years to come? Well, it could happen as Imola and Mugello are considering bids.

Monza, who has been flying il Tricolore by itself since Imola dropped off the radar in 2006, recently secured its F1 future after signing a new five-year deal to host the Italian Grand Prix.

But Imola, which hosted the San Marino Grand Prix from 1981 to 2006, as well as Mugello have expressed an interest in hosting races in future.

Imola has already undergone development work to regain its FIA Grade 1 status and that is only the start as they also looking to revamp the paddock hospitality section.

“The great work done by ACI president Angelo Sticchi Damiani in maintaining Formula 1 in Italy could reopen the possibility, even at our historic racetrack, to see the red cars [Ferrari] and the whole circus return,” circuit president Uberto Selvatico Estense is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

“To achieve such a result it is essential to have the full support of regional and metropolitan institutions, as is happening for Monza and Mugello.”

Moto GP venue Mugello, meanwhile, has never been on the F1 calendar, but it has hosted testing as recently as 2012.

An impact study has revealed that events at the track contribute almost €130 million to the local and regional economy.

Although the report did not mention Formula 1, Mugello circuit director Paolo Poli says they are weighing up their options to bid in the long term.

“The first objective will be to renew the agreement with the MotoGP,” he told Ansa. Then in five years we will also think about applying to bring Formula 1 to Tuscany.

“Partnerships will be necessary at national level, as Monza did by signing the agreement with F1 for the next few years.

“It should be remembered that unlike other Italian circuits, Mugello is not state-run. From 2006 to 2016 Ferrari has made huge investments to raise the quality of the infrastructure and the professionalism of those who work here, so as to present themselves to customers all over the world with an increasingly higher level.”

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.