The Imola circuit has officially applied to replace the Chinese Grand Prix on this year’s F1 calendar.

Earlier this month Formula 1 announced that April’s Chinese GP had been “postponed” due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The sport’s bosses are hoping to reschedule the race later in the season should the situation improve.

The postponement means there is a month-long break between the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix and the Dutch race.

Imola wants to fill that slot.

“We have indeed submitted an application to the FIA and F1 organisation to replace the Chinese GP,” Imola director Roberto Marazzi told Racingnews365.

“We have not yet received a response to this.”

But, as Liberty Media found when asking the teams to chose another date for China, just because someone is keen to do something in Formula 1 that doesn’t mean it will happen.

“I expect it will be difficult to arrange everything,” Marazzi acknowledged.

Racingnews365 reported that aside from getting the go-ahead from the FIA, F1 and all 10 teams, race organisers would also need to find the finances to host the race.

Formula 1’s last visited Imola back in 2006 for the San Marino Grand Prix.

