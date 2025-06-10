Local officials from Imola have stated the omission of the circuit from the F1 2026 calendar “does not represent the end of the story” of one of the sport’s historic tracks.

A press release issued by the Municipality of Imola and the Emilia-Romagna region acknowledged a sense of “disappointment and bitterness” at the track’s exclusion from next year’s schedule, which was published on Tuesday.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali previously acknowledged that “difficult” decisions would have to be made around next year’s calendar, with his hometown circuit set to be replaced by an all-new street track in Madrid, the new home of the Spanish Grand Prix from F1 2026.

While Formula 1 will be moving onto pastures new next season, a joint press release has stated that the circuit will be looking to find its way back onto the F1 calendar in future.

The statement read: “The provisional calendar of the Formula 1 Grand Prix for the 2026 season has been announced, from which Imola is excluded.

“This is news we were aware of and which, understandably, generates questions, disappointment and bitterness, because in recent years our territory has shown that it can host an extraordinary event with record numbers.

“The grand prix in Imola was one of the most loved and appreciated by fans and drivers, as demonstrated in the days following the event.

“Its uniqueness was evident: combining the race on the track with the charm of the territory, starting from a historic centre to be experienced.

“However, we want to be very clear: this news does not represent the end of the story.”

Officials also confirmed “necessary resources” have also been put in place in case of an unlikely reprieve for F1 2026, with Madrid’s place on the calendar still currently subject to FIA circuit homologation.

On top of that, the region is already looking at ways Formula 1 can be brought back to Imola in future, working with the relevant authorities to look to put a deal in place.

“As the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Municipality of Imola, among the promoters of the initiative, we have done everything possible,” the statement continued.

“This is not the time for controversy or accusations, nor for resignation. Now is the time for everyone to take responsibility and resume discussions for a return to the calendar.

“This is why, since May 26, we have asked the Government and the sports authority to open an Institutional Table to precisely define the terms, methods of support and collaboration to bring the Grand Prix back to Imola.”

