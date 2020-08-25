Imola wants over 10,000 fans at Grand Prix

The promoters for the Imola Grand Prix are seeking permission to have over 10,000 fans at the race and are optimistic about their chances.

Due to the global pandemic, the grandstands have been empty for the entirety of the 2020 season, and will continue to be for the upcoming triple-header.

The Russian Grand Prix that follows it, however, is planning on welcoming around 30,000 fans to the race.

“At the moment, we’re discussing the figure of 50% of the total capacity of the Olympic Park – that is, our stands and the Olympic Park as a whole,” Alexey Titov, the Executive Director of Russian Grand Prix promoter Rosgonki, told Motorsport.com.

“This will mean that the maximum number of fans will be no more than 30,000 to 32,000.”

Around a month after the race in Russia, Portimao is set to be open to as many as 50,000 fans for the Portuguese Grand Prix, with various precautions being taken.

“When you buy a ticket, you get it sent to your home along with numerous rules that you have to agree to. For example, if you come from Germany, you can land at the airport in Faro, Portimao boss Paulo Pinheiro told SPEEDWEEK.com.

“You are told where to take a rental car, on which road you come to the race track and where to park there. There, an official will pick you up and show you which entrance you are going through to your grandstand seat.

“People always have to wear a mask and regularly disinfect their hands. The mask may only be removed for eating and drinking. If you have to go to the toilet, you have to do it in consultation with the officials.

It looks as if the Imola race, which will take place on November 1st, will follow suit and also feature thousands of spectators attending it.

“We expect the possibility to host the public,” the race promoter Uberto Selvatico Estense told Italy’s Autosprint.

“The (Emilia-Romagna) president (Stefano) Bonaccini has issued a provision to allow Misano to host up to 10,000 spectators, and we believe it is possible to confirm this capacity also for Imola at the end of October and beginning of November.

“We are working to try to get something more, in total safety.”

The race will be the first the track has hosted since the San Marino Grand Prix in 2006. Estense feels that the fact that the sport has returned to it is a testament to its safety and all-round quality.

“Over the years we had the common sense to keep the Grade 1 homologation active and valid for Formula 1, implementing the safety levels that have been acknowledged by Michael Masi,” he added.

“I think it has made ours one of the tracks that is considered among the best in the world.”

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.