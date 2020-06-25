Imola is pushing hard to get a spot on this year’s F1 calendar with circuit boss Selvatico Estense saying it could make up part of a “legendary national triple”.

To date Formula 1 chiefs have only laid out the opening eight races of the 2020 season with Monza number eight on the list.

According to reports it is only a matter of time before Mugello is named as the venue for round number nine with Imola hoping to be 10.

The circuit last hosted a grand prix back in 2006, the San Marino Grand Prix, however AlphaTauri put in laps at the track on Wednesday as they prepared for July’s season-opening race.

“Imola has F1 in its DNA and on this track the history of F1 has taken place, it must not be forgotten and we must be rightly proud of it,” Estense told Autosport.

“Looking ahead, and with an eye to the local economy in this serious moment of crisis, our goal is to bring back the top series to Imola’s circuit from this year.

“The most logical and most suitable solution for F1 fans from all over the world would be to use circuits with great media impact, as Imola certainly is.

“[And] perhaps together with Monza and Mugello, for a legendary national triple.

“We started since April of this year working with great dedication and passion on this hypothesis, together with the local and regional institutions and the FOWC [F1 world championship], and we hope that the national sports authority will also support our candidature for this season.”

Fans on social media reckon an announcement about Imola’s inclusion could come soon, believing that the official F1 website’s tweet about Christijan Albers’ 2006 crash is a sign that Imola is closing in on a deal.

Flashback to when Christijan Albers' world turned upside down at Imola 😵 🇸🇲#F1 pic.twitter.com/8h9lkCpE7L — Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2020

