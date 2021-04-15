Formula 1 could be in for a cold and wet Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with rain forecast for Sunday’s race.

Formula 1 returned to Imola last season, racing at the Italian circuit for the first time since 2006.

The weather gods smiled down, with clear skies throughout the weekend.

This year, the conditions are forecast to be very different with rain showers expected during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Friday, while cool, will be the best day of the weekend. It will be partly cloudy with a high of 14C and a light westerly wind.

Saturday will be similar, although the cloud cover will begin to build up over the circuit. There are reports of light showers, although it seems not everyone can agree on that.

They do, however, agree there will be rain on Sunday.

Formula 1 will wake up to a wet morning, with the rain expected to continue throughout the day. There is a 44 per cent chance of rain as the grand prix gets under way at 3pm local time.

A high of just 13C is expected with a light southerly breeze.

Formula 1 has already announced a change to the schedule due to avoid clashing with the funeral service of Prince Philip.

Qualifying for the Emilia Romagna GP will now start at 2pm local time, one hour earlier than previously scheduled, with Saturday’s third practice taking place at 11am.

The changes mean a minor change also to Friday’s schedule, with FP1 moved to start 30 minutes earlier at 11am and FP2 will begin at 2.30pm.

This has been done to ensure FP3 starts no less than 19 hours after the end of FP2, as per the F1 rules.

