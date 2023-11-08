‘Impatient’ Nico Hulkenberg being pushed towards Haas exit, pundit claims

Criticising Haas numerous times for their 2023 failures, Ralf Schumacher gets the impression Nico Hulkenberg wants to “get out” of his contract and join a different team.

Crossing the line in 12th place at the Brazilian Grand Prix, Hulkenberg declared it was yet another painful Sunday on what is becoming an endless list of painful Sundays.

His VF-23 lacked the pace to challenge for points in the Sprint and the race with the German losing positions as his tyres fell off the cliff, a problem Haas had hoped to resolve with the B-spec car.

‘Nico Hulkenberg realises that Haas is at a dead end’

Instead, the car has carried over some its predecessor’s worst traits while negating some of its better ones.

“It’s not a clear step forward,” Hulkenberg said after Interlagos. “We understand that now and we know that.”

He urged the American team to address their aerodynamics weaknesses, “otherwise, it will be next year run similarly.”

With just nine points on the board despite seven Q3 appearances, Schumacher reckons Hulkenberg is regretting having extended with Haas for 2024.

“The Haas update doesn’t seem to work, the tyre wear is incredibly high,” the former F1 driver wrote in his Sky Deutschland column.

“Haas gave Hulkenberg the chance to get back to Formula 1. That’s why I think it’s fair and right that he stayed at Haas.”

“But,” he added, “Hulkenberg also realises that Haas is at a dead end with everything they do. Haas is probably no longer up to date to be able to compete in the current Formula 1.

“That’s a shame for Hulkenberg. You get the feeling that he’s dealing with the situation openly and honestly, but maybe he’s also hoping that he can get out of it somehow.

“His statements and his face speak volumes. I understand him because he doesn’t have forever anymore either.

“He can still do it. He has experienced 200 Grands Prix and hasn’t even been on the podium. It’s clear that he’s getting impatient.”

Schumacher proposes Haas do a Red Bull

Having already copied Red Bull in the revised VF-23, the team opting for the downwash concept that has been so successful for the Milton Keynes squad, Schumacher has urged them to copy Red Bull in another way by becoming a junior team as Red Bull have with AlphaTauri.

That he believes it is the only way for Haas to escape the wooden spoon in the years to come.

“Haas would have to invest a lot of money,” Schumacher added. “One option would be for Gene Haas to sell the team.

“The dream of buying something here and there and then cobbling it together is difficult on your own. But if you do it the way Red Bull does, with a partner team, then it’s possible.

“However, Haas lacks the partner team in this construct. This won’t work in the long term.

“If you were to repurpose yourself as a junior team, then that would have a right to exist. But it is clear that Haas needs a development partner if things continue like this.”

Haas are bottom of the log with two races remaining having been overhauled by AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo in the last three races. They are four points behind Alfa Romeo.

Haas, though, could add an extra point to their tally on Wednesday after the team requested a right to review the classification of the United States Grand Prix after several unpunished track infringements came to light.

Team boss Guenther Steiner believes they have enough evidence to make their case.

“There is information, and now we’ll see what the FIA does, once they get the information. I think they need to take action, because otherwise, we make rules and then don’t do anything about it. That’s my opinion,” he said.

“OK, I fully respect if they didn’t see the pictures, how can they rule this for sure? But now we have clear evidence of it.”

