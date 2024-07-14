David Coulthard admitted he will feel slightly like an “imposter” when he puts the Red Bull race suit on as part of the team’s celebrations at Goodwood.

Red Bull have unloaded their Milton Keynes base for Goodwood as the team celebrate 20 years of F1 racing and Coulthard is one of a number of drivers set to take on the iconic hill climb.

David Coulthard speak ahead of Red Bull Goodwood run

Coulthard will be behind the wheel of 2013’s RB9 but even if his show run experience makes him no stranger to the Red Bull cars, he did admit he would feel slightly like an imposter when he suited up.

“I came to the first Goodwood 30 years ago so I’ve seen it go from a small gathering at the front of the house to this supercharged auto sports festival that we have today,” he exclusively told PlanetF1.com before his run.

“And coming off the back of the British Grand Prix, which is Glastonbury meets Formula 1, then I think it undeniably shows a huge fan base for all things automotive in the UK and with a bunch of overseas visitors here.

“Another element of me feels slightly impostor when I put the race suit on, but actually Red Bull, it’s been an incredible success story.”

More from the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

👉 Red Bull RB17: The £5million hypercar that now has Adrian Newey’s full focus

👉 Christian Horner replaces Sebastian Vettel at Goodwood after Red Bull RB8 Silverstone run

On that success story, Coulthard said that while people were “dismissive” early on, the team has shown an unconventional route to success is possible..

“When I reflect on those early days when, we weren’t quite the laughing stock, but certainly there were a lot of people who were slightly dismissive and I think that the team have shown that they can have success with their own unique story.”

As for Mark Webber, who will be driving the RB6, he joked with PlanetF1.com that it will bring back a “lot of cool memories” although he was “not sure I’m going to fit in it.”

Read next: Carlos Sainz receives clear F1 2025 advice as Mercedes and Red Bull rumours rubbished