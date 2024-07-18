It’s official: Kevin Magnussen and the Haas Formula 1 team are parting ways at the end of the 2024 season. Another domino has fallen — but plenty of opportunities have arisen in the aftermath, both for Haas and for Magnussen.

With the news taking some fans by surprise and failing to shock others, we thought this was a good time to take the temperature of the PlanetF1.com readership on X. Where will Magnussen go? What should he drive next? And will IMSA or IndyCar prove to be the next best thing for the Dane?

PlanetF1.com readers react: Magnussen on the move

Regarding Kevin Magnussen’s Haas tenure coming to a close, many fans expressed the sentiment that it was probably a good time for this to happen. Magnussen has had a great run in Formula 1, but his performance hasn’t been quite as inspired as it should be in order to remain in Formula 1.

However, Magnussen still seems to be considered a great talent, one worth of a drive somewhere else. Multiple folks suggested a “double Magnussen” lineup with father Jan and son Kevin piloting the same car, while others expressed a desire to see the Danish racer in IndyCar.

“Time for Kevin to follow his dad to IMSA where the racing is good and the teams are good.”– @MinisterofDOOM on X

“Gimme that double Magnussen line up all season in IMSA” – @saidhead86 on X

“I’ve got a lot of conflicting emotions, but I want Kevin having fun in IMSA, driving with his dad” – @asw10429 on X

“I hope to see Kevin in WEC and at Le Mans in 2025! If he gets another F1 drive that would be great for him obviously but I think that’s unlikely” – @DamienEvans21 on X “🤔🤔 Kevin to @PREMA_Team #IndyCar ?” – @CrashGladys on X “Can see him coming back the USA to fill in for the No. 51 from time to time while competing in IMSA” – @tenji240 on X “He is a competent F1 Racer. Not many in the world. This is shame.” – @Drew_Paisley on X

“2025 Cup driver for Haas Factory Team, Kevin Magnussen” – @wideworldofdirt on X

“It’s always a good day when a babysitter in F1 gives their seat away to someone younger and more promising. Now I’m not celebrating anyone losing their job. But it was time. He would do just fine in Indycar or any other series.” – @13_omr on X

“I don’t think many will be surprised by this. Good place for him in the Guenther years, but now they need to perform. Being out scored by Hulk wasn’t helping and seems his is going through the motions. Mid field too tight and too much $$$ on the final standings” – @Robbie_J on X

“He still got 12 races to show his worth” – @kdbftbl on X

Elizabeth Blackstock’s take: Magnussen’s magic year

Kevin Magnussen has put in an admirable performance in Formula 1 over the years, but I’m with Haas on this one: It’s time to inject some new life into a team that already seems to have benefitted from some big pre-season personnel shake-ups.

But one big thing stuck out to me reading Haas’ press release announcing Magnussen’s departure. Team principal Ayao Komatsu stated, “I’m hoping we can find a way to keep working together in some capacity.” Later, speaking to media, Magnussen did state he would likely not be interested in a reserve driver role, and that he’d want to “focus on bigger things.”

Now, I’m not a Formula 1 driver, but if I were Magnussen, I don’t think I’d be so quick to turn down a role with Haas; perhaps not as a reserve driver, but perhaps instead as a part-time ambassador or consultant, or even as the occasional hot lap driver for Haas guests.

At 31 years old, though, Kevin Magnussen is at a prime age to kick off a career in a different discipline. Earlier this year, the Danish racer spoke about how happy winners of the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans look; 31 is a great age to contest either of those huge events.

That being said, I don’t know if I’d be quite ready to delve right back into the full-time racing world if I were in Magnussen’s shoes. I think I’d be casting a wide net, finding cool opportunities at some of the races I’ve always wanted to contest and dipping my toe in as many disciplines as possible while I figure out my next permanent step. And I bet I’d enjoy spending some uninterrupted time with my family, too.

Call it Magnussen’s magic year — a year of throwing himself into brand-new experiences in order to enjoy ever moment.

I also want to give a shoutout to one reader that responded to our call for reactions on Magnussen with one of the best and possibly funniest suggestions for improving sprint racing:

“instead of sprint weekends they need to stick reserve drivers and ‘didn’t get a seat’ drivers into juiced up F2 cars for a cash prize.” – @thisguyfreddy on X

I bet Magnussen would turn up to an F1 weekend for that.

