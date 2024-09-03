Incredible Lewis Hamilton moment captured by race marshal at Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton made one marshal’s day at the Italian Grand Prix when the 2025 Ferrari driver signed his hat as the marshal ran alongside the parade truck ahead of Sunday’s race.

While it is clear that Hamilton’s seven World titles have made him a legend in Formula 1, putting him on par with Ferrari great Michael Schumacher, next season he could be elevated to new heights.

Lewis Hamilton will race for Ferrari next season

Not only will the Briton be chasing a record-breaking eighth World title, some pundits saying it is a realistic possibility, but he’ll be doing so with Ferrari, the longest-serving Formula 1 team.

And one lucky marshal can claim he has one of the Briton’s first autographs from the Monza circuit.

Out on track for the parade lap in the F1 truck ahead of Sunday’s 53-lap Grand Prix, a marshal was filmed chasing down the truck and Hamilton to get the Briton’s autograph.

Hamilton, who was filming the crowd at the time as the tifosi screamed their appreciation to the F1 drivers, stopped his recording to sign the chap’s hat before shaking his hand.

One very, very happy marshal.

Aww, a race marshal ran along the track after the parade truck to get Lewis' autograph. Lewis saw him, stopped filming, signed his cap while the marshal kept running, telling him, "Still we rise, still we rise," and then they shook hands 🥹💝#ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/Q7VVjHAJaZ — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) September 1, 2024

Next season Hamilton will feel the full impact of being a Ferrari driver at Monza having already experienced a bit of the wonder this past weekend.

Ferrari announced back in February that he would replace Carlos Sainz as Charles Leclerc’s 2025 team-mate and the Briton received a very warm welcome when F1 raced on Italian soil.

“I’m not going to lie it definitely does feel a little bit different,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com during Thursday’s media day at the Italian circuit. “I mean it always feels special when you come here.

“There’s always such incredible passion throughout Italy just in the culture in general but particularly about racing and it’s always exciting just to see the fans that we’re going to see throughout the weekend.

“The passion here and the excitement that they really bring to this race is really not particularly matched in too many places.”

