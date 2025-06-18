A Williams F1 car will once again be powered by Honda when Nigel Mansell drives the successfully restored Williams FW11 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The FW11, the car in which Honda claimed their first F1 Constructors’ Championship title in 1986, has been restored in a collaborative effort with Williams Heritage and the Japanese manufacturer.

Nigel Mansell will reunite with the Honda-powered FW11

Iconic cars from the world of motorsport will be in action over the three-day Goodwood Festival of Speed, with Mansell’s drive of the FW11 one of the highlights of the event.

Mansell and Nelson Piquet secured Williams‘ third teams’ trophy in the FW11, but the Briton fell short of the title, losing it by two points to McLaren’s Alain Prost.

Mansell’s return to the cockpit of the FW11 at the festival will mark the first time the 1992 World Champion drives the car since the 1986 F1 season.

He won’t be the only former Williams driver putting the car through its paces in the Hillclimb, with Thierry Boutsen and Riccardo Patrese also scheduled to drive the car, as is Williams Heritage Ambassador Karun Chandhok.

More on the Williams F1 team

👉 The Story of the Williams FW14B: A revolutionary technological masterpiece

👉 Exclusive: The inside story of Williams’ incredible start to the F1 turbo hybrid era

“It’s an incredible privilege to celebrate Williams’ rich history at Goodwood, showcasing two of the team’s most iconic cars,” said Williams team principal James Vowles.

“The restored FW11 represents a historic collaboration between Atlassian Williams Racing and Honda Motor Co., Ltd, a partnership that defined an era of engineering excellence and championship success.

“Alongside the legendary FW14B, seeing these cars together at Goodwood is a powerful reminder of our rich racing legacy. This event perfectly honours the heritage and innovation that continue to inspire our team today.”

The FW11 will be powered by the Honda RA166E engine, a 1.5L V6 twin-turbo that generated an impressive 1,500 horsepower.

Koji Watanabe, President, Honda Racing Corporation, said: “We always look forward to showcasing our storied motorsport heritage at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, as one of the world’s great celebrations of two- and four-wheeled racing.

“This year is no different, as we celebrate an icon of Honda’s success in F1 over the past 75 years – the Williams FW11. Not only was this our first championship-winning car in 1986, but it is also one of the sport’s most recognisable, and we are excited to welcome Nigel back into the cockpit this year.”

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed will commemorate the 75th anniversary of Formula One along with the 125th anniversary of motorsport under the theme, ‘The Winning Formula – Champions and Challengers’.

Mansell will also drive his 1992-title winning FW14B while Alain Prost will climb back behind the wheel of his McLaren MP4/4.

The event will take place from July 10 to July 13 and will feature various iconic cars from motorsport history.

Read next: Hamilton’s cryptic statement as Ferrari driver wishes ‘I could tell you what’s happening’