Indy 500 results: Full field qualifying results from Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Saturday’s full field qualifying is complete for the 107th Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The drivers have pumped in hours of practice, but this is where it starts to truly count as the field heads into qualifying action ahead of the Indy 500 race next weekend.

This full field qualifying session, running until 5.50pm local time [10.50pm UK], will determine positions 13 to 30 on the grid, as drivers contest their four-lap runs in pursuit of the highest average speed.

2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay was the first to get his four-lap average on the board, coming in at 231.613 mph, while Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin chose to hold back and wait for ideal track conditions.

Among the big surprise strugglers from that first run was Hélio Castroneves, a scruffy four-lap effort, which included leaving a nice tyre mark on the wall, giving him an initial average of 230.410.

It was a run few had expected from the four-time Indy 500 winner, his most recent victory coming in 2021, and so plenty more was expected from the Brazilian as he settled into lane two, the drivers having the opportunity after those opening pushes to go again.

They do have a choice though, as going from the priority lane means sacrificing that first time, while lane two cars keep their time, but lose that priority access to the track.

Former Marussia F1 racer Alexander Rossi, now representing Arrow McLaren, had the average to beat.

With under 90 minutes left it was still Rossi on top, his place in the top 12 starting to look assured with top 12 qualifying coming tomorrow, while former Renault/Alpine junior Christian Lundgaard was among those at risk of failing to make today’s cut of qualified cars.

Into the final hour and business was truly picking up as Rossi’s stranglehold was no more, Felix Rosenquist needing the third-fastest Indy 500 qualifying time in history to do it.

Will Power was the driver on the cusp of making that top 12.

Further down the order, the stage was set for a battle of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team-mates, Lundgaard heading out for the final run of the day, with either he or Katherine Legge to miss out on qualifying for the Indy 500 today.

And it was Lundgaard on the losing end, meaning he joins Graham Rahal, Sting Ray Robb and Jack Harvey in needing to go again in last chance qualifying tomorrow.

Rosenqvist heads the 12-driver pack ready to go to battle tomorrow, with positions 13 to 30, including former Lotus and Haas driver Romain Grosjean, now set.

To keep up to date with Sunday's Fast 12 and Bump Day results in the fight for pole, click here.

Indy 500 qualifying timings

1. Felix Rosenqvist – 233.947mph average speed

2. Alexander Rossi – 233.528

3. Alex Palou – 233.398

4. Rinus VeeKay – 233.395

5. Scott Dixon – 233.375

6. Tony Kanaan – 233.347

7. Takuma Sato – 233.322

8. Pato O’Ward 233.252

9. Santino Ferrucci 233.147

10. Marcus Ericsson 233.030

11. Benjamin Pedersen 232.739

12. Will Power 232.719

13. Ed Carpenter 232.689

14. Scott McLaughlin 232.677

15. Kyle Kirkwood 232.662

16. Conor Daly 232.433

17. Josef Newgarden 232.402

18. Ryan Hunter-Reay 232.133

19. Romain Grosjean 231.997

20. Helio Castroneves 231.954

21. Colton Herta 231.951

22. Simon Pagenaud 231.878

23. David Malukas 231.769

24. Marco Andretti 231.682

25. Stefan Wilson 231.648

26. Devlin DeFrancesco 231.353

27. Agustin Canapino 231.320

28. Callum Ilott 231.182

29. RC Enerson 231.129

30. Katherine Legge 231.070

Christian Lundgaard BUMPED

Jack Harvey BUMPED

Sting Ray Robb BUMPED

Graham Rahal BUMPED