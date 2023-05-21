Indy 500 results: Latest qualifying results from Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indy 500 is set for its second and final day of qualifying, with the top 12 on the grid and final row to be set on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Fast 12 was the first session of Sunday, and after positions 13 to 30 were set on Saturday, positions seven to 12 on the grid were set after the drivers had one four-lap run to try and put themselves into the Fast Six and the shootout for pole position.

Arrow McLaren driver Felix Rosenqvist backed up his pace from Saturday qualifying by putting himself top of the 12 runners in the first Sunday qualifying session, while three ex-Formula 1 drivers were eliminated.

Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato will line up P7 and P8 next weekend respectively, while last year’s Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson will start P10.

The four last chance qualifiers followed, with only three places left to fill on the 33-car field and all three Rahal Letterman Lanigan drivers fighting it out to make it onto the grid, but just as it looked like British driver Jack Harvey would be the one to miss out, he put in one last-ditch attempt and knocked out team-mate Graham Rahal by just 0.007mph across four laps.

The fight for pole with the Fast Six would be the final action of the day, with Pato O’Ward setting the early benchmark for the rest to beat, before McLaren’s F1 reserve driver Alex Palou set a whopping 234.217mph average to lay down a gauntlet to the rest of the field.

But Rinus VeeKay went oh so close to matching the Spaniard, going just 0.006mph behind or just one hundredth of a second over the course of 10 miles’ worth of qualifying.

Rosenqvist, quickest on Saturday and in the Fast 12, was the last driver to go – he was consistent throughout his four laps, but he was not quite quick enough to knock Palou off top spot – meaning the Spaniard takes pole position for the big race next weekend.

Indy 500 2023 qualifying results

Alex Palou: 234.217mph [four-lap average] Rinus VeeKay: 234.211 Felix Rosenqvist: 234.114 Santino Ferrucci: 233.661 Pato O’Ward: 233.158 Scott Dixon: 233.151 Alexander Rossi: 233.110 Takuma Sato: 233.098 Tony Kanaan: 233.076 Marcus Ericsson: 233.889 Benjamin Pedersen: 232.671 Will Power: 232.635

Grid positions decided on Saturday Ed Carpenter: 232.689 Scott McLaughlin: 232.677 Kyle Kirkwood: 232.662 Conor Daly: 232.433 Josef Newgarden: 232.402 Ryan Hunter-Reay: 232.133 Romain Grosjean: 231.997 Helio Castroneves: 231.954 Colton Herta: 231.951 Simon Pagenaud: 231.878 David Malukas: 231.769 Marco Andretti: 231.682 Stefan Wilson: 231.648 Devlin DeFrancesco: 231.353 Callum Ilott: 231.320 Agustin Canapino: 231.182 R.C. Enerson: 231.129 Katherine Legge: 231.070

Last chance qualifiers Christian Lundgaard: 229.649 Sting Ray Robb: 229.549 Jack Harvey: 229.166

Did not qualify: Graham Rahal 229.159