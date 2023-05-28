The Indy 500 starting grid has now been set for the 107th running of the race, with plenty of ex-F1 talent on show in Indianapolis.

The two days of qualifying across Saturday and Sunday were a gruelling test for the drivers as they sought to put their cars in the highest possible position for the Indy 500, with no shortage of bravery on show throughout.

The field’s four-lap qualifying averages on Saturday set positions 13 to 30, with the fastest 12 going through to fight for pole on Sunday, along with the bottom four getting bumped from the field and having to fight for the final three places in the field.

Romain Grosjean’s grid slot was decided on Saturday, with a P19 placing set to be his starting berth come next weekend, while the other members of the ex-F1 contingent made it through to Sunday’s running in the fast 12, but did not get through to the Fast Six.

Alexander Rossi will start P7, two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato will begin P8 and Marcus Ericsson, last year’s winner, will begin P10 this time around.

The last chance qualifiers were closely matched, and the final attempt by Britain’s Jack Harvey put him 0.007mph ahead of Rahal Letterman Lanigan team-mate Graham Rahal and into the Indy 500.

The Fast 6 saw the fight for pole take place in earnest and the fastest average speeds of the weekend came to the fore, with Alex Palou, McLaren’s F1 reserve driver, laying down a stunning 234.217mph average on his sole run before Rinus VeeKay went so close to matching it, only 0.006mph behind.

Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist, fastest in qualifying on Saturday and in the Fast 12 earlier on Sunday, was the last to try and dethrone Palou, but he missed out by a tenth of a mile per hour, giving the Spaniard pole position for the big race around Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

But in practice after qualifying, injury for Stefan Wilson ruled him out of the race altogether, and a deal was agreed for Rahal to drive the #24 in his place in the main event on Sunday.

Indy 500 starting grid 2023

Alex Palou: 234.217mph [four-lap average] Rinus VeeKay: 234.211 Felix Rosenqvist: 234.114 Santino Ferrucci: 233.661 Pato O’Ward: 233.158 Scott Dixon: 233.151 Alexander Rossi: 233.110 Takuma Sato: 233.098 Tony Kanaan: 233.076 Marcus Ericsson: 233.889 Benjamin Pedersen: 232.671 Will Power: 232.635 Ed Carpenter: 232.689 Scott McLaughlin: 232.677 Kyle Kirkwood: 232.662 Conor Daly: 232.433 Josef Newgarden: 232.402 Ryan Hunter-Reay: 232.133 Romain Grosjean: 231.997 Helio Castroneves: 231.954 Colton Herta: 231.951 Simon Pagenaud: 231.878 David Malukas: 231.769 Marco Andretti: 231.682 Stefan Wilson: 231.648* Devlin DeFrancesco: 231.353 Callum Ilott: 231.320 Agustin Canapino: 231.182 R.C. Enerson: 231.129 Katherine Legge: 231.070 Christian Lundgaard: 229.649 Sting Ray Robb: 229.549 Jack Harvey: 229.166

Did not qualify: Graham Rahal 229.159

*Graham Rahal will take Stefan Wilson’s place in the #24 car after injury.