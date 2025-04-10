Indy 500 2025: When is it and how can I watch on TV and live stream?

Indianapolis 500 season is upon us; the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is about to come alive with the sound of hybrid engines for the first time in the event’s 1o9-year history.

If you’re looking to tune in, we’ve got all the Indy 500 information you could want, all in one place.

When is the Indy 500 2025 race?

The 2025 Indianapolis 500 will go green at 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET on 25 May, 2025, though pre-race ceremonies will begin at 11:32 a.m. ET / 4:32 p.m. BST.

If you don’t want to miss a single second of the Indy 500 build-up, then we’ve got all the details for you as well.

Tuesday, 13 May

5:15 p.m. BST / 12:15 p.m ET : Rookie orientation and refreshers practice

: Rookie orientation and refreshers practice 7:15 p.m. BST / 2:15 p.m. ET: Indy 500 practice

Wednesday, 14 May

5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET: Indy 500 practice

Thursday, 15 May

12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST: Indy 500 practice

Friday, 16 May

5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET : Indy 500 practice

: Indy 500 practice 11:15 p.m. BST 6:15 p.m. ET: Qualification draw

Saturday, 17 May

1:30 p.m. BST / 8:30 a.m. ET: Full-field practice

Full-field practice 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, 18 May

6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. ET : Top 12 practice

: Top 12 practice 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET : Last chance qualifier practice

: Last chance qualifier practice 9:05 p.m. BST / 4:05 p.m. ET : Top 12 qualifying

: Top 12 qualifying 10:15 p.m. BST / 5:15 p.m. ET : Last chance qualifying

: Last chance qualifying 11:25 p.m. BST / 6:25 p.m. ET: Firestone Fast 6 qualifying

Monday, 19 May

6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. ET: Indy 500 practice

Friday, 23 May

4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET : Indy 500 practice

: Indy 500 practice 7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET: Indy 500 pit stop challenge

Sunday, 25 May

4:32 p.m. BST / 11:32 a.m. ET : Driver introductions

: Driver introductions 5:10 p.m. BST / 12:10 p.m. ET : National Anthem

: National Anthem 5:23 p.m. BST / 12:23 p.m. ET : Command to start engines

: Command to start engines 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET: Green flag

How can I watch the Indy 500 live in the UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom can tune into the 2025 Indianapolis 500 via the Sky Sports F1 channel, or online at Sky Sports Go.

The Sky Sports F1 YouTube channel also provides live coverage of the Indy 500,

These viewing options will also be available for Ireland, Northern Ireland, and the Channel Islands.

How can I watch the Indy 500 live in the US?

Fans living in the United States can tune in live to the Indianapolis 500 on FOX.

All 2025 IndyCar races air on FOX.

How can I watch the Indy 500 live in other territories?

IndyCar is available in most major countries, and the 2025 Indianapolis 500 will be broadcast on the following services:

France : Canal+

: Canal+ Germany : Sky Sports, Motor Vision+

: Sky Sports, Motor Vision+ Italy : Sky

: Sky Mexico and most South and Central American countries : ESPN

: ESPN Brazil : ESPN or Cultura

: ESPN or Cultura Australia : Stan Sport

: Stan Sport Japan: Gaora Sports or NHK

For a more detailed list of broadcasters, check out the ‘How to Follow’ tab on IndyCar’s website, which lists all possibilities. Most countries can also take advantage of the IndyCar Live app.