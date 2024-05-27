Indy 500 race result: Josef Newgarden breaks McLaren hearts with a last-lap pass on Pato O’Ward
Josef Newgarden won the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500, pulling off a last-lap-of-the-race pass on Pato O’Ward to become the first back-to-back winner since 2002.
Sunday’s running of the Indianapolis 500 got off to a delayed start due to rain, but finally underway some four hours after the scheduled start, the race delivered.
Josef Newgarden made it back-to-back Indy 500 wins
Featuring 18 different leaders and 49 lead changes, there were also eight cautions with the first involving former F1 driver and 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson.
Tom Blomqvist caused a multi-car crash on the very first lap of the 200-lap race, taking Ericsson and Haas F1 reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi out of the race.
A further seven cautions and 194 laps later, O’Ward overtook Newgarden to lead only for the Penske driver to fight back the very next lap.
O’Ward’s challenge was not done and, coming to the white flag, went around the outside of Newgarden out of Turn 4 to take the lead into Turn 1 on the final lap.
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon was third.
“There’s no better way to win a race than that,” Newgarden said. “I have to give it up to Pato. He’s an incredibly clean driver. He could easily have won this race, too. It just fell our way.”
Former F1 driver Alexander Rossi was fourth with Takuma Sato P14 and Romain Grosjean 19th.
2024 Indy 500 final results
(Starting position)
1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, Penske
2. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren
3. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing
4. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren
5. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing
6. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Penske
7. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, Andretti Global
8. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, AJ Foyt
9. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing
10. (24) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick
11. (6) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren
12. (33) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing
13. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan
14. (75) Takuma Sato, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan
15. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan
16. (41) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, AJ Foyt Racing
17. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing
18. (17) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren
19. (77) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing
20. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, Meyer Shank
21. (4) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing
22. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing
23. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, Andretti Global
24. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, Penske
25. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, Andretti Global
26. (23) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick
27. (60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, Meyer Shank
28. (8) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing
29. (51) Katherine Legge, Honda, Dale Coyne Racing
30. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing
31. (66) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, Meyer Shank
32. (28) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, Andretti Global
33. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan
