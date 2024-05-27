Josef Newgarden won the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500, pulling off a last-lap-of-the-race pass on Pato O’Ward to become the first back-to-back winner since 2002.

Sunday’s running of the Indianapolis 500 got off to a delayed start due to rain, but finally underway some four hours after the scheduled start, the race delivered.

Josef Newgarden made it back-to-back Indy 500 wins

Featuring 18 different leaders and 49 lead changes, there were also eight cautions with the first involving former F1 driver and 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson.

Tom Blomqvist caused a multi-car crash on the very first lap of the 200-lap race, taking Ericsson and Haas F1 reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi out of the race.

A further seven cautions and 194 laps later, O’Ward overtook Newgarden to lead only for the Penske driver to fight back the very next lap.

O’Ward’s challenge was not done and, coming to the white flag, went around the outside of Newgarden out of Turn 4 to take the lead into Turn 1 on the final lap.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon was third.

“There’s no better way to win a race than that,” Newgarden said. “I have to give it up to Pato. He’s an incredibly clean driver. He could easily have won this race, too. It just fell our way.”

Former F1 driver Alexander Rossi was fourth with Takuma Sato P14 and Romain Grosjean 19th.

2024 Indy 500 final results

(Starting position)

1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, Penske

2. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren

3. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing

4. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren

5. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing

6. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Penske

7. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, Andretti Global

8. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, AJ Foyt

9. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing

10. (24) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick

11. (6) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren

12. (33) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing

13. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan

14. (75) Takuma Sato, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan

15. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan

16. (41) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, AJ Foyt Racing

17. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing

18. (17) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren

19. (77) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing

20. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, Meyer Shank

21. (4) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing

22. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing

23. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, Andretti Global

24. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, Penske

25. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, Andretti Global

26. (23) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick

27. (60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, Meyer Shank

28. (8) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing

29. (51) Katherine Legge, Honda, Dale Coyne Racing

30. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing

31. (66) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, Meyer Shank

32. (28) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, Andretti Global

33. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan

