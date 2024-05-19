Indy 500 results: Final qualifying results from the Top 12, Last Chance and Fast Six

Qualifying continues at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to complete the grid for the 2024 Indy 500.

After a thrilling opening day of qualifying, positions 13 to 30 on the grid were set, but the action was just getting started, both at the top and bottom of the grid, with the Indy 500 polesitter still to be determined, while the Last Chance qualifying scramble was on to avoid missing out on next Sunday’s racing spectacle.

First up was Top 12 qualifying, which would put grid positions 7-12 in place, while the top six would remain in the pole position hunt and advance to the Firestone Fast Six.

And heading that charge into the Fast Six in P1 was Scott McLaughlin, as Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, Kyle Larson and Santino Ferrucci also ensured that their qualifying journey rolled on.

Top 12 qualifying times

1. Scott McLaughlin – 233.492 average speed

2. Will Power – 233.483

3. Josef Newgarden – 233.286

4. Alexander Rossi – 233.071

5. Kyle Larson – 232.788

6. Santino Ferrucci – 232.723

7. Rinus VeeKay – 232.610

8. Pato O’Ward – 232.584

9. Felix Rosenqvist – 232.305

10. Takuma Sato – 232.171

11. Kyke Kirkwood – 230.993

12. Ryan Hunter-Reay – 230.567

More to follow…