Indy 500 starting grid: Where are Romain Grosjean and Marcus Ericsson starting in 2024?

With qualifying complete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, we now have our final grid for the 2024 staging of the Indy 500.

Positions 13-30 were locked into place on the opening day of qualifying, but the action rolled on into Sunday, where the battle for pole and to just ensure a place on the grid was on.

Scott McLaughlin on pole for 2024 Indy 500

We would crown a brand new Indy 500 polesitter, as Scott McLaughlin posted a sensational 234.220 average speed in the Firestone Fast Six to secure that P1 grid slot.

It was a day to remember for his Team Penske outfit on a whole, as their three drivers locked-out the front row, as Will Power prepares to launch from P2 and Josef Newgarden P3.

At the other end, Marcus Ericsson, with 97 F1 career starts to his name, faced a huge battle just to make the grid, but was able to squeeze in and has plenty of work to do from P32.

Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi is the highest-placed former F1 driver on the grid in P4, while former Honda and Super Aguri driver Takuma Sato launches from P10.

Romain Grosjean, 10 times a visitor to the Formula 1 podium, starts down in P26 for the 2024 Indy 500.

Let us take a look at the full starting order for next Sunday’s 108th running of the Indy 500.

2024 Indy 500 grid

1. Scott McLaughlin

2. Will Power

3. Josef Newgarden

4. Alexander Rossi

5. Kyle Larson

6. Santino Ferrucci

7. Rinus VeeKay

8. Pato O’Ward

9. Felix Rosenqvist

10. Takuma Sato

11. Kyke Kirkwood

12. Ryan Hunter-Reay

13. Colton Herta

14. Alex Palou

15. Callum Ilott

16. Marcus Armstrong

17. Ed Carpenter

18. Kyffin Simpson

19. Marco Andretti

20. Helio Castroneves

21. Scott Dixon

22. Agustin Canapino

23. Sting Ray Robb

24. Christian Rasmusse

25. Tom Blomqvist

26. Romain Grosjean

27. Linus Lundqvist

28. Christian Lundgaard

29. Conor Daly

30. Pietro Fittipaldi

31. Katherine Legge

32. Marcus Ericsson

33. Graham Rahal

Read next – Indy 500 results: Final qualifying results from the Top 12, Last Chance and Fast Six