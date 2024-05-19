Indy 500 starting grid: Where are Romain Grosjean and Marcus Ericsson starting in 2024?
With qualifying complete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, we now have our final grid for the 2024 staging of the Indy 500.
Positions 13-30 were locked into place on the opening day of qualifying, but the action rolled on into Sunday, where the battle for pole and to just ensure a place on the grid was on.
Scott McLaughlin on pole for 2024 Indy 500
We would crown a brand new Indy 500 polesitter, as Scott McLaughlin posted a sensational 234.220 average speed in the Firestone Fast Six to secure that P1 grid slot.
It was a day to remember for his Team Penske outfit on a whole, as their three drivers locked-out the front row, as Will Power prepares to launch from P2 and Josef Newgarden P3.
At the other end, Marcus Ericsson, with 97 F1 career starts to his name, faced a huge battle just to make the grid, but was able to squeeze in and has plenty of work to do from P32.
Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi is the highest-placed former F1 driver on the grid in P4, while former Honda and Super Aguri driver Takuma Sato launches from P10.
Romain Grosjean, 10 times a visitor to the Formula 1 podium, starts down in P26 for the 2024 Indy 500.
Let us take a look at the full starting order for next Sunday’s 108th running of the Indy 500.
2024 Indy 500 grid
1. Scott McLaughlin
2. Will Power
3. Josef Newgarden
4. Alexander Rossi
5. Kyle Larson
6. Santino Ferrucci
7. Rinus VeeKay
8. Pato O’Ward
9. Felix Rosenqvist
10. Takuma Sato
11. Kyke Kirkwood
12. Ryan Hunter-Reay
13. Colton Herta
14. Alex Palou
15. Callum Ilott
16. Marcus Armstrong
17. Ed Carpenter
18. Kyffin Simpson
19. Marco Andretti
20. Helio Castroneves
21. Scott Dixon
22. Agustin Canapino
23. Sting Ray Robb
24. Christian Rasmusse
25. Tom Blomqvist
26. Romain Grosjean
27. Linus Lundqvist
28. Christian Lundgaard
29. Conor Daly
30. Pietro Fittipaldi
31. Katherine Legge
32. Marcus Ericsson
33. Graham Rahal
Read next – Indy 500 results: Final qualifying results from the Top 12, Last Chance and Fast Six