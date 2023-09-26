IndyCar 2024 calendar: Where will the ever-popular US series race next year?

The 2024 IndyCar calendar has been announced, with a couple of changes for fans to expect from next season – including the return of a fan-favourite oval.

The popular Milwaukee Mile returns to the calendar for two races in 2024, with the Indianapolis 500 set to take its usual late-May slot in its 108th running.

The 17-race calendar will see plenty of up-and-coming talent face off against seasoned professionals at that level, as well as familiar faces from the world of Formula 1.

IndyCar calendar released for 2024

After the traditional curtain-raiser in St. Petersburg in Florida, a non-points exhibition weekend at The Thermal Club will see drivers compete for a $1 million grand prize, with a tweaked weekend format that is geared up specifically for TV, with an open test and qualifications also taking place at the circuit near Palm Springs, California.

As always, the month of May will see IndyCar descend on Indianapolis Motor Speedway, first for a round at its Road Course before tackling the Indianapolis 500.

The likes of Laguna Seca, Road America, Mid-Ohio and Portland all feature on the calendar as well, before the season rounds off on the Streets of Nashville on Sunday 15 September.

“2023 was a record-breaking season for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” IndyCar President Jay Frye said.

“For the first time, 27 starters competed at each event, and on-track passing records were broken at six racetracks. INDYCAR remains the most diverse and competitive championship in motorsports. We cannot wait to see how the 2024 season plays out beginning on the Streets of St. Pete.”

How can viewers watch the 2024 IndyCar season?

TV viewers in the United States will be able to watch every race on Peacock, while select races are available to watch on NBC and USA Network – labelled as appropriate for each round below.

UK viewers will be able to watch live on Sky Sports, in a continuation of their current broadcast deal with the IndyCar series.

IndyCar 2024 schedule

Streets of St. Petersburg, Sunday 10 March [US TV: NBC, Peacock]

The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge, Sunday 24 March [non-points race] [US TV: NBC, Peacock]

Streets of Long Beach, Sunday 21 April [US TV: USA Network, Peacock]

Barber Motorsports Park, Sunday 28 April [US TV: NBC, Peacock]

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course), Saturday 11 May [US TV: NBC, Peacock]

Indianapolis 500 Qualifying, Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 May [US TV: NBC, Peacock]

108th Indianapolis 500, Sunday 26 May [US TV: NBC, Peacock]

Streets of Detroit, Sunday 2 June [US TV: USA Network, Peacock]

Road America, Sunday 9 June [US TV: NBC, Peacock]

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Sunday 23 June [US TV: USA Network, Peacock]

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Sunday 7 July [US TV: NBC, Peacock]

Iowa Speedway Race 1, Saturday 13 July [US TV: NBC, Peacock]

Iowa Speedway Race 2, Sunday 14 July [US TV: NBC, Peacock]

Streets of Toronto, Sunday 21 July [US TV: Peacock]

World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, Saturday 17 August [US TV: USA Network, Peacock]

Portland International Raceway, Sunday 25 August [US TV: USA Network, Peacock]

Milwaukee Mile Race 1, Saturday 31 August [US TV: Peacock]

Milwaukee Mile Race 2, Sunday 1 September [US TV: USA Network, Peacock]

Streets of Nashville, Sunday 15 September [US TV: NBC, Peacock]

