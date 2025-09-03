IndyCar driver takes ‘huge step towards’ F1 with Cadillac test role confirmed

IndyCar star Colton Herta has been announced as Cadillac F1’s test driver for the 2026 season, with the American due to be reserve for Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

The move comes in the weeks after the team confirmed its inaugural driver line-up for when it enters the grid next season, with the nine-time IndyCar race winner set to be a part of the team’s setup.

Colton Herta joins Cadillac F1 as test driver

Herta, 25, has been regularly linked with a Formula 1 seat in recent seasons, including with the Red Bull junior pool, but he currently lacks the FIA Super Licence points to qualify to drive in Formula 1 on a full-time basis.

Cadillac and TWG Motorsports confirmed the American’s racing programme in 2026 would be announced in due course, but he will be taking on what he described as a “dream opportunity” in putting himself in this test role at the new Cadillac outfit.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Cadillac Formula 1 Team as a Test Driver,” Herta said.

“This is a dream opportunity, and one I’ve been working towards for a long time. To be part of Cadillac F1’s entry at such a pivotal time is something I couldn’t pass up.

“My dream has always been to race in Formula 1, and I see this move as a huge step towards that goal. For now, my focus is on giving everything I can to Cadillac F1, helping build a competitive team.

Cadillac team principal, Graeme Lowdon, added: “Colton is an exceptionally talented racer with proven speed, race craft, and maturity well beyond his years.

“His experience in top-level American motorsport as part of the TWG Motorsport family makes him an ideal fit for this role, and he will bring valuable and fresh insight, perspective, and energy to our team as we continue to build for the future.

“Having an American driver join an American Formula 1 team is a hugely significant moment, not only for our Team, but for American motorsport as a whole.

“Colton represents the passion, ambition, and competitive spirit that define the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, and we are proud to have him carry the American flag with us on the world stage.”

