IndyCar schedule: Every street track, road course, and oval in 2025

The 2025 IndyCar season is upon us, with fans of the American open-wheel racing series gearing up for a 17-race calendar crossing the United States and Canada.

If you’re looking to keep tabs on the sport, we’ve got the full IndyCar schedule all in one place for you.

The 2025 IndyCar schedule is here

The IndyCar Series is a form of American open-wheel racing that involves two engine manufacturers — Honda and Chevrolet — providing hybrid power units for anywhere from 22 to 33 drivers in a race.

The year kicks off in Florida on the streets of St. Petersburg before traveling to some of America’s finest oval, road, and street circuits. In 2025, IndyCar will have four races on street tracks, seven on road courses, and six on ovals.

How can I watch IndyCar?

If you’re an American fan of IndyCar, then you’re in for a treat: All 17 races of the year will be aired live on FOX as part of the series’ landmark broadcast rights deal. Commentators James Hinchcliffe, Townsend Bell, and Will Buxton — yes, F1’s very own Will Buxton — will lead the coverage.

IndyCar has also updated its list of 2025 international broadcasters for the season; over 200 countries and territories feature some element of IndyCar coverage.

Some key countries include:

Canada : TSN

: TSN UK and Ireland : Sky Sports F1

: Sky Sports F1 France : Canal+

: Canal+ Italy : Sky

: Sky Mexico: ESPN

2025 IndyCar Schedule:

March 2 : Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (street circuit)

: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (street circuit) March 23 : The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix (road course)

: The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix (road course) April 13 : Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (street circuit)

: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (street circuit) May 4 : Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (road course)

: Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (road course) May 10: Sonsio Grand Prix (road course)

Sonsio Grand Prix (road course) May 25 : 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (oval)

: 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (oval) June 1 : Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (street circuit)

: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (street circuit) June 15 : Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (oval)

: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (oval) June 22 : XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (road course)

: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (road course) July 6 : Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (road course)

: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (road course) July 12 : Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1 (oval)

: Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1 (oval) July 13 : Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2 (oval)

: Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2 (oval) July 20 : Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto (street circuit)

: Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto (street circuit) July 27 : IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey (road course)

: IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey (road course) August 10 : Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland (road course)

: Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland (road course) August 24 : Milwaukee Mile (oval)

: Milwaukee Mile (oval) August 31: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix (oval)

