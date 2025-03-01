IndyCar starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Grand Prix of St. Pete?

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin will lead the IndyCar field to green at the 2025 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Here’s the full starting order for the inaugural event of the 2025 IndyCar season.

IndyCar at St. Pete starting grid

The 2025 IndyCar season has kicked off under the sunny skies of St. Petersburg, Florida, with a full 27-car field navigating the tight twists and turns of the street circuit in hopes of lining up on the front row.

After a lengthy off-season riddled with speculation about how various drivers would perform in their new teams, the front row represents the importance of experience: Scott McLaughlin will lead Team Penske to the start from pole position; beside him is Andretti’s Colton Herta.

Newcomers Prema Racing had a tough qualifying session, battling radio issues while also attempting to get up to speed in their IndyCar debut; meanwhile, the best-starting rookie will line up in 16th place.

The field will battle hard for the win; with only 17 races composing an IndyCar season, that first victory is key in mounting a championship challenge.

Starting grid for the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Pete:

1. Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske)

2. Colton Herta (Andretti Global)

3. Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing)

4. Marcus Armstrong (Meyer Shank Racing)

5. Christian Lundgaard (Arrow McLaren)

6. Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing)

7. Marcus Ericsson (Andretti Global)

8. Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing)

9. Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global)

10. Josef Newgarden (Team Penske)

11. Nolan Siegel (Arrow McLaren)

12. Rinus Veekay (Dale Coyne Racing)

13. Will Power (Team Penske)

14. Devlin DeFrancesco (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)

15. Kyffin Simpson (Chip Ganassi Racing)

16. Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)

17. David Malukas (A. J. Foyt Racing)

18. Robert Shwartzman (Prema Racing)

19. Santino Ferrucci (A. J. Foyt Racing)

20. Alexander Rossi (Ed Carpenter Racing)

21. Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)

22. Conor Daly (Juncos Hollinger Racing)

23. Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren)

24. Christian Rasmussen (Ed Carpenter Racing)

25. Jacob Abel (Dale Coyne Racing)

26. Sting Ray Robb (Juncos Hollinger Racing)

27. Callum Ilott (Prema Racing)

