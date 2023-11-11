INEOS purchase of Manchester United ‘changes nothing’ for Mercedes F1 team

A source has told PlanetF1.com that INEOS’ anticipated purchase of Manchester United “changes nothing” for the Mercedes Formula 1 team.

INEOS, headed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are one-third owners of the Silver Arrows along with team principal Toto Wolff and Daimler but they are expected to add another sporting venture to their portfolio with the 25 per cent purchase of Premier League club Manchester United.

Ratcliffe, a boyhood Untied fan, has been negotiating with the Glazer family for over a year and is expected to pay £1.25 billion for a quarter of the football giants.

Manchester United bid will have no financial or operational impact on Mercedes

Mercedes is already one of a number of teams part of the INEOS Sport group which additionally included the likes of OGC Nice, INEOS Britannia and seven times Tour de France winners INEOS Grenadiers.

But Manchester United would be the jewel in the crown with the valuation of the club set at £5 billion, more than the Forbes estimated $3.8 billion for Mercedes.

Despite the significant amount coming out of the INEOS bank account, a source has told PlanetF1.com that it “changes nothing” for the running of Mercedes’ Formula 1 team.

INEOS paid a reported £100 million to acquire 33 per cent of the F1 team in December 2020 but the purchase of United is not expected to have an impact both from an operational cost or on their investment in the Silver Arrows.

Since becoming involved with the team, INEOS has been part of 10 race wins and the 2021 Constructors’ Championship success.

Ratcliffe’s co-owner Wolff has also not ruled out becoming an investor in Manchester United provided it made “sense.”

“Jim has shared the trajectory with me,” Wolff told PA in Sao Paulo.

“I very much respect his values and we trust each other. If we felt it would make sense to be part of the investment group then I would certainly look at it.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Revealed: The contract status of every single race on the F1 2023 calendar

F1 2023: Head-to-head qualifying and race stats between team-mates

“I have never aimed for trophy investments but I like the competitiveness of the Premier League.

“Jim and Manchester United is a love story because he is born there. Our personal relationship is strong and with Ola Kallenius [Mercedes-Benz CEO], they call us the Three Amigos because we live in the no bulls*** world.

“If felt I could contribute then I would consider joining him at Manchester United.”

Read next: Pato O’Ward exclusive – ‘I’m keeping F1 dream until the day I die’