Isack Hadjar addresses Red Bull speculation as 2026 rumours continue

Isack Hadjar has shared his thoughts on the recent wave of speculation that he is set to climb into a Red Bull in F1 2026.

The French driver is the frontrunner to become Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull next season, should the team opt against continuing with Yuki Tsunoda.

Isack Hadjar: I don’t care!

As a star rookie of F1 2025, Hadjar’s third-place finish at Zandvoort has accelerated speculation that he is primed and ready for Red Bull next season.

Indeed, well-informed sources have told PlanetF1.com that team advisor Helmut Marko has already informed Hadjar that he has earned his spot at the senior team next year, although other sources have indicated conversations between the pair have not been as absolute.

What is known is that an agreement between Red Bull and Hadjar for F1 2026 has not yet been signed. It’s understood that the outlook is promising for him, but Hadjar faces an ongoing challenge to impress Red Bull’s senior management beyond Marko alone.

This week, quotes from Hadjar emerged ahead of a full interview being televised on France’s Canal+ in which he addressed his excitement about the prospect of being paired with Verstappen, if it is to happen.

“It scares me, but it’s also incredibly exciting!” Hadjar said.

“Seeing myself team up with Max? Of course! And what a line-up!

“Of course, it’s early in my career, but I may have this opportunity.

“You give me the same car as the best driver in the world, and he’s right next to me. I have the opportunity to compare myself to him, and I have the same chances as him.”

Asked whether questions suggesting him as a Red Bull driver are “spoilers”, Hadjar replied, “You’re not really spoiling, it’s the trajectory. It’s written.”

This speculation was addressed during Thursday’s media day in Baku, in which Hadjar was quizzed on whether he knows what his future is already.

“I have an idea, but…” he smiled.

As for whether he’s paying attention to the speculation surrounding him, he shrugged his shoulders.

“I don’t care. I really don’t care,” he made it clear to the journalists in attendance.

“I had, like, five days off at home and other things to do than scrolling on Instagram.”

Isack Hadjar v Red Bull squad: F1 2025 head-to-head stats

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Earlier this week, PlanetF1.com approached Red Bull for comment on the driver situation, with a team spokesperson saying, “No decisions on driver line-up have been finalised for 2026. Laurent [Mekies] has gone on record to say we will take our time and are in the very lucky position of having 4 seats to fill.”

With Hadjar emerging as a star talent in his first season in the sport, showing his mental resilience after bouncing back from the crushing disappointment of crashing out of his first race on the formation lap, the 20-year-old Frenchman said he has identified an area he is giving his full focus across the last third of the year.

“I think from an engineering point of view, maybe,” he said of where he feels he still needs to improve.

“It’s such a technical world, I would say, as a rookie, it’s where I’m learning the most.

“Not really driving the car, I know how to do that.”

Hadjar travelled to Baku off the back of a Red Bull promotional run at Magny-Cours, in which he thrilled his home fans at the venue, which last held the French Grand Prix in 2008.

“That was pretty awesome. I didn’t expect that many people!” he said.

“So, yeah, that was basically my French Grand Prix, a kind of home race, so that was good.”

Seeing the full grandstands showing out to watch him drive the Red Bull RB7 alongside appearances from Sebastien Buemi and Sebastien Loeb, Hadjar said he can feel how support for him and his own popularity has steadily increased through this year.

“It’s a nice feeling, but the wrist is burning!” he laughed.

“I really enjoyed it.”

Read Next: George Russell to miss Azerbaijan GP media day due to illness