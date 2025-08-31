Isack Hadjar scored a spectacular podium at the Dutch Grand Prix, only to break his trophy when posing for a team photo.

Surrounded by his Racing Bulls team, Hadjar placed his P3 trophy on the ground next to him, but when he picked it back up again, the base of the trophy stayed where it was.

Isack Hadjar suffers maiden trophy breakage in Formula 1

Trophies occasionally break in Formula 1, be it self-inflicted or otherwise, with Lando Norris having apologised previously for breaking Max Verstappen’s race winner’s trophy in Hungary two seasons ago.

Racing Bulls has now released footage of the moment for Hadjar, posing with his team for photos and, after placing the trophy on the ground while holding the thin handle, the base broke away from the rest.

Hadjar was stunned in that moment, his mouth agape at what had just happened and seemingly letting out a scream before the team sprayed cans of Red Bull around him.

That moment is unlikely to dampen Hadjar’s mood, however, after he converted a career-high grid slot of fourth on the grid into his maiden Formula 1 podium at Zandvoort.

He held fourth place for the majority of the race, seeing off challenges from the likes of Charles Leclerc and George Russell from behind, before the late retirement of Lando Norris promoted him into the podium positions.

The French driver earned the Red Bull sister team’s first podium since the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, too, where Pierre Gasly had finished among the top three at that race.

Discussing his day at Zandvoort, Hadjar admitted he was heading into the race without much knowledge of how his pace would stack up, but came away with the fan-voted Driver of the Day award to accompany his first podium.

“Outstanding day,” he told media including PlanetF1.com.

“I did not expect that waking up this morning. I was being very realistic, I know there was George behind me and both Ferraris. I also didn’t run on Friday – any long run – so I didn’t have a clue really.

“To cross the line third is just unreal.

“There’s more than one person [to thank]. Obviously, first of all, my parents, my mum, and then my dad, and, more sporting wise, then Helmut [Marko], who gave me this shot.

“I remember four years ago, he signed me back in FRECA. He gave me a path for trajectory, and I’m actually following it pretty well right now.”

