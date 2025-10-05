During the record-breaking era of Mercedes dominance, only one teammate had the answer to Lewis Hamilton, that being Nico Rosberg.

In 2016, Rosberg reached the Formula 1 summit for the one and only time, beating Hamilton to the World Championship. Current Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar says Rosberg did not have as much “talent” and “speed” as Hamilton, but putting in the extra work took him to victory.

Lewis Hamilton ‘talent’ trumped by Nico Rosberg’s ‘extra hours’

Back in 2016, Formula 1 remained firmly in the Mercedes era. Hamilton had triumphed over Rosberg to win the 2014 and 2015 crowns, but it was Rosberg who reigned supreme the following year.

Days after winning the 2016 World Championship, Rosberg announced his retirement from Formula 1, his goal complete after a monumental effort to overcome Hamilton.

Rosberg made several lifestyle changes in his mission to defeat Hamilton. Those included sleeping in a separate bedroom from his wife to maximise undisturbed sleep, and giving up cycling to lose a kilo of leg muscle.

Hamilton and Rosberg were long-time friends, but that became a bitter rivalry at Mercedes with title glory on the line.

So much so, that Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar – while speaking via the Clique podcast – said Hamilton and Rosberg “can’t stand each other anymore.”

Meanwhile, Hadjar believes that the true key to Rosberg’s success over Hamilton in 2016 can be found in his work ethic.

“There are guys who could make a career because they spend hours with the engineers,” Hadjar added.

“I know that Rosberg doesn’t have Hamilton’s talent, he doesn’t have his speed, and yet he competed with him because he did extra hours.”

While Hadjar referenced lingering tensions between Rosberg and Hamilton, recent comments on Sky’s ‘The F1 Show’ from Rosberg suggested a thawing of his relationship with Hamilton.

Rosberg revealed that he has “moved apartment” in Monaco, adding: “I’m really sad because I’m not neighbours with Lewis anymore, my friend Lewis Hamilton anymore.

“It’s very sad.”

While Rosberg’s F1 career ended after the 2016 campaign, Hamilton went on to win the 2017, ’18, ’19 and ’20 crowns, taking him to a record-equalling seven World Championship wins overall with his maiden 2008 title factored in.

Not since 2021 has Hamilton contended for an eighth crown, his pursuit having taken him to Ferrari from 2025.

