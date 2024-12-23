Christian Horner delivers fresh Yuki Tsunoda blow as Hadjar ‘turns heads’

Isack Hadjar was faster than Yuki Tsunoda when both drivers got behind the wheel of the Red Bull RB20 in Abu Dhabi.

That is the fact pointed out by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who explained how Isack Hadjar made an impression and “turned heads” with his performance ahead of being confirmed for the F1 2025 grid.

Isack Hadjar impressed Red Bull by outpacing Yuki Tsunoda

Opportunity knocked in a major way for both drivers in the Abu Dhabi post-2024 season test, with Tsunoda in the frame alongside Liam Lawson for a Red Bull promotion amid Sergio Perez exit talk, while Hadjar had his eyes on a possible Racing Bulls vacancy after finishing runner-up in the 2024 F2 Championship.

Ultimately, Perez would announce his Red Bull exit and Lawson was selected as Max Verstappen’s new team-mate, leaving Hadjar to partner Tsunoda at Racing Bulls next season.

And Horner admitted that Hadjar “turned heads” when he and Tsunoda got the chance to drive the Red Bull RB20 in the Abu Dhabi test – that Tsunoda’s first experience of Red Bull machinery – with Hadjar the quicker of the two drivers, finishing P15 overall and half a tenth ahead.

“Isack is another talent. He’s quick. He jumped in the car, he was faster than Yuki in the test last week, which turned heads,” Horner revealed.

“He’s definitely a raw talent and needs a little bit of polishing, but he has the speed.

“He was unfortunate in Formula 2 to miss out at the last race due to technical glitches with start line software, from what I understand.

“But he’s impressed as well, particularly with his speed. It will be interesting to see how things pan out.”

Speaking of how things could pan out, this was the second Horner verdict which will be of concern to Tsunoda going into F1 2025.

It will be Tsunoda’s fifth season with the Red Bull junior team, and seemingly his last, Horner hinting that Tsunoda will be let go if Red Bull do not find a non-Racing Bulls role for him beyond that point.

“We’re acutely aware that if we’re not able to provide an opportunity for Yuki – being, in all honesty, this year [2025] – does it make sense [to keep him]?” Horner pondered.

“You can’t have a driver in the support team for five years. You can’t always be the bridesmaid.

“You’ve either got to let them go at that point or look at something different.”

However, Horner made it clear that it is not a case of all hope being lost for Tsunoda, as Lawson moves up to Red Bull after just 11 grands prix contested.

“I think he’s very determined,” said Horner on Tsunoda. “He knows that things change very quickly.

“Who would’ve thought nine months ago we’d be sitting here talking about Liam Lawson being our driver for 2025?

“Things change quickly in this industry and he’s aware of that and knows that he needs to be the one demonstrating that he’s the one knocking on the door.”

