Isack Hadjar voiced his frustration at his compatriot, Esteban Ocon, in previously untelevised footage that saw him gesture with his hand while lapping him.

As the Red Bull driver came up to overtake the Haas in the middle of the race, blue flags showed as Hadjar stayed behind Ocon through Turns 6, 7 and 8 before Ocon driver eventually moved over.

Isack Hadjar frustration shown in untelevised Austrian GP onboard

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Hadjar had been seeking a way forward through the Austrian Grand Prix, and managed to finish sixth by beating both Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc to the line on Sunday.

It marked a fourth top-six finish in a row for the young Frenchman, but with Hadjar driving a competitive car and the Red Bull Ring holding the shortest lap times of the season, the need to lap cars in Austria is often prevalent.

With Ocon next up to lap on Lap 44, Hadjar looked to move to the inside at Turn 6 before the Haas driver took the racing line, with the Red Bull driver taking to the radio to shout: “Come on, move! ****, what are you doing?!”

“Yeah, we’re reporting it mate, we’re reporting it,” came the reply from his race engineer, Richard Wood.

A couple of corners later, Ocon slowed down and Hadjar was able to move by, sticking his hand out of his car in the process and he added in French: “Mais tu fais quoi?” [‘But what are you doing?’] as he passed.

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Ocon was involved in more action at the start, as replays showed the two Haas drivers bumping wheels as jostling for position took place.

Ocon had the better getaway between himself and Ollie Bearman, and in searching for a gap between the Briton and Nico Hulkenberg, Ocon went through the middle on the approach to Turn 1 – making contact with his teammate in the process.

Having been told he had no damage to his car in the immediate aftermath, Bearman questioned “what the **** was he doing?”, before continuing with his race.

Bearman and Ocon finished 14th and 16th respectively on what was an uncompetitive weekend for Haas, with Ocon having likened the pace in his VF-26 to that of a road car after the race.

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