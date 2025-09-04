Isack Hadjar will receive a new Dutch Grand Prix trophy after breaking his original one during his post-race celebrations with Racing Bulls, but what he really wants is his broken one.

Hadjar made history around the banked corners of Zandvoort last Sunday when he became the youngest ever Frenchman to feature on a Formula 1 podium as he brought his Racing Bulls F1 car home in third place.

Isack Hadjar: It’s part of my podium journey

Lining up fourth on the grid, the 20-year-old held his nerve against Charles Leclerc and later George Russell to run fourth behind Max Verstappen when Lando Norris’ suffered a terminal oil leak, promoting him onto the podium.

It was a joyous moment for Hadjar, who became the first driver to secure a podium under the Racing Bulls moniker.

However, during the celebrations, the Frenchman’s trophy was broken.

Raising the trophy in celebration a few times as Racing Bulls and the gathered media immortalised the moment in film, Hadjar placed his trophy on the ground only for it break at the neck, leaving him holding the top piece.

As the champagne celebrations began seconds later, he grasped the top piece to ensure it wasn’t damaged further as he was sprayed with champagne and, of course, Red Bull.

Trophy manufacturer Royal Delft announced it will make a new trophy for F1’s newest podium finisher.

Royal Delft said in a statement: “Together with the Dutch Grand Prix, we obviously want the winner of spot number 3 to get the trophy he deserves. We are going to make a new trophy for Hadjar.

“When we will deliver it is not yet known, but we are working hard on it.

“The broken trophy stays with Hadjar. It is also a memento of a legendary moment for him.”

A photograph of the new trophy being made was then posted on social media.

Hadjar, though, just wants his original broken trophy as that, he says, is the one that’s part of his Dutch Grand Prix podium story.

“Honestly, man, I don’t even know where is my trophy, my broken trophy,” he said in a clip posted on social media by Sky.

“I mean, the team is taking care of it I guess, I left it within good hands.”

To which came the quip, “both parts?”

He replied: “Yeah, both parts.

“But I don’t know what’s going on, but I get a new one, I know that.

“But I want my broken one.”

“You know, where is the broken one? That’s the question,” he continued.

“Because the new one, we don’t care about the new one, because it’s not been part of the grand prix history.”

Asked of he was “really serious”, he replied: “Yeah actually.

“I want the broken one because it’s part of my podium journey. The new one doesn’t smell [of] alcohol, like the champagne and whatever.”

