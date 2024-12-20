Red Bull has completed its driver re-shuffle for the upcoming campaign as Isack Hadjar becomes the latest rookie entrant.

After Sergio Perez departed Red Bull, his place alongside four-time World Champion Max Verstappen was taken by Liam Lawson, who makes the step up after two substitute stints with the Red Bull B-team over the past two seasons. That left a spot to fill at Racing Bulls.

Isack Hadjar lands F1 2025 Racing Bulls drive

And for the task, Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar has been selected to make the step up to Formula 1, after narrowly missing out on the Formula 2 title to Gabriel Bortoleto, who also joins the F1 2025 grid with Sauber/Audi F1.

Putting faith in youth is the trend for F1 2025, with Hadjar and Bortoleto joined by Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) and Oliver Bearman (Haas) in receiving promotions from F2 to F1 for the coming campaign, while Alpine Academy graduate Jack Doohan made his debut with the team in Abu Dhabi ahead of a full-time Alpine F1 2025 drive.

Hadjar has been a part of the Red Bull driver programme since 2022, the 20-year-old Frenchman that year claiming three wins in his rookie Formula 3 season, before moving up to F2 where he challenged for the 2024 F2 title in his second year.

Final F1 2024 head-to-head standings

👉 F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2024: Head-to-head qualifying record between team-mates

Hadjar went into the Abu Dhabi title decider looking to deny Bortoleto the achievement of winning the F3 and F2 crowns in back-to-back seasons, but a stall off the line in the feature race ended those titles hopes, Hadjar declaring it the “worst moment of my life” as Bortoleto won the title with a margin of 22.5 points.

But, from that low, Hadjar goes to the high of realising his F1 dream with a seat secured at Racing Bulls, where he will be team-mate to Yuki Tsunoda, a part of the Red Bull second team since 2021.

Reacting to the announcement, Hadjar said: “I’m very excited to step into my new role at VCARB, this is huge for myself, my family and all the people who have believed in me from the beginning.

“The journey from karting through the ranks in single-seaters, to now being in Formula One is the moment I’ve been working towards my whole life, it is the dream.

“I feel like I’m stepping into a whole new universe, driving a much faster car and racing with the best drivers in the world. It’ll be a huge learning curve, but I’m ready to work hard and do the best I can for the team.

“I look forward to working with and learning from Yuki, I’ve always looked up to him, he went through the Red Bull Junior Program, like myself, and we’ve shared a similar path to F1. He’s very experienced and will be good to learn from.”

Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies added: “We’re excited to have Isack with us next year, bringing a new and fresh dynamic to the team alongside Yuki in 2025.

“His journey to Formula One has been nothing short of outstanding, he has shown remarkable growth, with a series of impressive results in the junior single-seater ranks. He has the talent and drive necessary to compete at the highest level, and we have every confidence that he will adapt quickly and make a significant impact.

“I believe Isack and Yuki will make a great team. Yuki brings invaluable experience to the team, he’s shown incredible resilience and maturity, which will be crucial for the team as we strive to hit all our aims and objectives in 2025.”

“Firstly, we must congratulate Liam for his step up to Oracle Red Bull Racing,” said Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer. “As a sister team and as an incubator for Formula One talent, our strategic objective is to foster and nurture our drivers in preparation for this next step.

“With this move and by bringing Isack into VCARB, it’s a testament to our longstanding commitment to develop the best young drivers in motorsport, as well as proof of concept of the Red Bull Junior Program.

“Having a younger driver supports our mission to speak to a younger audience, so we look forward to bringing new and existing fans on the journey with us.”

Read next: Why Red Bull promoted Liam Lawson over Yuki Tsunoda