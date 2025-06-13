While Isack Hadjar would not decline a Red Bull call-up, as Nico Rosberg urged him to do, Hadjar did concede that he is not “ready” for it.

Adding that the Red Bull RB21 looks a “complicated” car based on what he has seen from Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, Hadjar admitted that there is a sense of curiosity to learn “what’s going on” and test himself alongside reigning four-time World Champion Max Verstappen.

Isack Hadjar: A future Red Bull driver?

Hadjar has been turning heads in his rookie F1 season with the Red Bull junior team VCARB, scoring 21 points across the opening nine rounds, good enough for P9 in the Drivers’ Championship at this stage.

And Hadjar has impressed a very important figure within the Red Bull ranks, that being senior advisor and driver programme boss Helmut Marko.

“Hadjar is the big surprise,” he declared to the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“Everywhere we come, immediately he’s on speed, and everywhere he provides a super performance.

“We knew he’s fast, but that he is so consistent, and that he is driving relatively easy, it’s also a surprise for us.”

Red Bull may be intent on giving Tsunoda the rest of the season to prove himself in the RB21, but the pressure is mounting with only seven points scored in his seven race weekends with the team, Tsunoda promoted in a straight swap with Liam Lawson from Round 3, after a torrid start to the season for Lawson.

But, Hadjar does not believe he would be up to the challenge right now.

“It’s a bit scary, but I wouldn’t feel ready,” he told Sky Sports on the idea of a promotion to the senior Red Bull team.

“I’m just nine races in, and it looks to be complicated when I look at Yuki and Liam who are very quality drivers.

“So no, I’m not very ready.”

Speaking at the Spanish Grand Prix, 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg made his view clear that Hadjar should “decline” any offer of a Red Bull promotion should it come his way.

However, while he does not feel “ready” for the challenge, Hadjar would not follow Rosberg’s advice.

There is the potential for Hadjar’s Red Bull debut to come in place of Verstappen, who sits just one penalty point away from a race ban, a threat which he will carry for the Canadian and Austrian GPs.

Lawson and Hadjar, at this point, it is understood, have an equal opportunity of getting a call-up to Red Bull Racing, if a driver is needed – a scenario PlanetF1.com understands is not one Red Bull is overly concerned by.

“But I would always be up for the call, that’s for sure,” Hadjar declared.

And when informed of Rosberg’s comments, Hadjar added: “I mean, everyone’s right. It’s just that I’m also curious.

“I would like to know what’s going on. I’d love to have a taste of what’s the highest level like, as well, with Max on the other car.

“But, at the same time, I’m just enjoying so much my time in F1 right now with VCARB. It’s going well and I’m just learning a lot for the future and getting ready for the call, that’s it.”

