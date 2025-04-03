Isack Hadjar laughed off his moment of smacking a wall during Red Bull’s showrun in Tokyo before the Japanese Grand Prix.

Red Bull staged a showrun to pay tribute to Honda by fielding all four of its drivers for the public event in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Isack Hadjar shrugs off Red Bull front wing damage

During the event, Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar came a cropper as he had trouble navigating a tricky hairpin corner on the street course.

The faux pas saw him damage a section of his front wing, with the left-hand side drooping down to the tarmac after he had tried to power his way around the hairpin.

A Red Bull mechanic came to Hadjar’s rescue before the French driver had another incident – although this time with no damage.

Attempting a more cautious approach to the hairpin, Hadjar found himself close to the wall, resulting in a mechanic having to push his car back to give himself more room.

“I clipped the front wing,” Hadjar matter-of-factly told media ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix when asked about his enjoyment of the event.

“[It was] really good, [aside from that].

“First time running V8 engines. It was really nice, I loved it!”

The event allowed Red Bull to present its new driver line-ups to the Japanese public ahead of Honda’s home race at Suzuka, with Yuki Tsunoda kitting out in Red Bull gear as he moves up to the senior team alongside Max Verstappen.

For Hadjar, his new teammate will be Liam Lawson, as the Kiwi driver steps back into the Racing Bulls car after two troubled races for the senior squad.

Having had the benefit of Tsunoda’s experience in the car alongside him for his first two race weekends in Formula 1, admitting to feeling “a bit sad” his teammate had moved elsewhere so quickly, Hadjar said he didn’t think having another inexperienced rookie as his teammate will make any difference or cause any issues for him.

“I think we’re gonna work just fine together,” he said.

“I just focus on what I’m doing. I don’t need anyone special alongside to push myself to drive as fast as I can.

“So I just know Liam is great to work with, so all good.”

More on Red Bull’s driver changes

👉 Explained: Why Red Bull swapped Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda

👉 All the mid-season driver swaps Red Bull have made in their F1 history

As for whether the event had been strange for the Red Bull drivers, who had to quickly slot into their new roles while putting on a cohesive face for the public watching, Hadjar said, “It’s maybe weird for everyone except for the drivers, because we know what’s going on and how hard this sport is. So, between us, there are no awkward situations at all.”

Given the rapidity with how the situation of the driver line-ups at the two Red Bull teams had evolved, the possibility of being a contender for the senior team next season was also raised.

With Tsunoda’s future at Red Bull uncertain beyond this season, Hadjar explained it’s a very simple scenario for all the drivers under the Red Bull umbrella.

“I mean, in the Red Bull family, it’s all about performance,” he said.

“The guy who’s performing at the moment has a higher chance to get the Red Bull seat next to Max.

“I think it’s so clear and so obvious that you can and then once you don’t perform anymore or you’re struggling, then it becomes more difficult.”

Entering his third Grand Prix weekend, having finished his first race last time out in China after crashing out in Australia, Hadjar said he’s hoping to be able to be a bit more aggressive this weekend after taking on a cautious approach for Shanghai.

“I think the pace was definitely strong,” he said of his Chinese GP.

“I just say on my approach I was a bit too cautious, because I really wanted the mileage.

“So, on Lap 1, in both sprint and the main race, I was a bit too cautious, but now I know what adjustments I need to make.”

Read Next: Fernando Alonso confirms extent of Adrian Newey influence on AMR25