Isack Hadjar expressed that he is “pissed off” by the Red Bull car troubles that have blighted his Singapore GP weekend.

Hadjar had been denied the chance to capitalise on the chaos that a wet Sprint Race around the Marina Bay Street Circuit provided to improve upon his ninth-place grid slot as an engine issue curtailed his participation three laps into the 20-lap encounter.

Isack Hadjar left ‘pissed off’ after Singapore GP qualifying exit

But although Red Bull reverted him to a previous power unit within his pool in time for him to take to the track for qualifying for the Grand Prix, Hadjar, without a lap on the board in the opening segment, slowed as he reported a problem with the gears.

The Frenchman managed to nurse his wounded RB22 back to the garage; however, the gremlin proved terminal as he sat without a time at the foot of the timesheets.

“Yeah, a gearbox issue; broke the full gear,” Hadjar told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media.

Hadjar established that the wide moment he had at Turn 8 was a consequence of the trouble he was experiencing with the gears, rather than a driving error.

“I didn’t make a mistake,” he confirmed. “No, I went straight because I could not get the gears down.

“So it was all the same thing. So it was finished straight away.”

Asked whether the problem was unrelated to the one that saw him retire from the Sprint Race, Hajdar responded: “I would normally know because it’s a completely different issue.

“When you have an issue in quali in the Sprint, have another issue in the other qualifying, it’s bad momentum mechanically speaking.”

More reaction to the Singapore GP on PlanetF1.com

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Singapore Grand Prix 2026 – Qualifying F1 results (Marina Bay)

Hadjar, who quipped that he could have “stayed in Paris”, has admitted that the issues he has encountered throughout this weekend have tested his patience, having come on a track where Max Verstappen has been the pacesetter in the sister Red Bull.

“It’s pissing me off because I just want to drive,” he lamented.

“I just want to get to it and go new tyre after new tyre, and now I don’t get to do that. I’m just really, really pissed off.”

Hadiar also criticised the FIA’s decision to call him onto the weighbridge upon his return to the pit lane.

“Yeah, I’m like, ‘come on, like I’m barely struggling,’” he said.

“I’m like barely managing to keep it rolling, and then you asked me to turn off the engine to turn it back on using the clutch, pulling first gear. Like, it’s just not nice. It’s really annoying.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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